Mitch Larkin Will Be Backing Off Of 400 IM This Season (Video)

2018 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

There’s just one day left of action at the 2018 Aussie Short Course Championships, the deciding meet for determining the nation’s roster for the Short Course World Championships this December. 25-year-old Mitch Larkin has already secured his spot on the Dolphins’ line-up for Hangzhou, having won the 200m back and 200m IM tonight in Melbourne tonight. The 2015 double World Champion took the former event in a time of 1:49.07, while his 200m IM was golden in a mark of 1:53.02.

Larkin is now positioned as the #1 SCM 200 backstroke in the world and remains #2 in the world in the 200 IM with his swifter 1:52.96 from the World Cup Budapest.

Below in a video from day 1, Larkin describes his plan for the remainder of the year, which includes continuing his run at chasing World Cup Series leader Vlad Morozov, as well as hitting the 100m IM, 200m IM, 100m back and 200m back in Hangzhou. He says he’s backing off from the 400m IM this season, much to his Coach Dean Boxall’s dismay.