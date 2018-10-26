Seebohm Describes Atherton Dynamic As She Aims For Day 3 Triple

2018 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australia’s Emily Seebohm has been on the national team since she was 14 years of age, so the veteran racer knows what’s needed to get the job done and qualify for this year’s Short Course World Championships. So far the 26-year-old Olympic medalist has concocted the right formula, having already nabbed gold here in Melbourne across the women’s 200m back (2:02.72), 100m IM (59.30) and 100m back (56.33) races, all under qualifying times for Hangzhou without batting an eye.

That doesn’t mean she’s oblivious to the competition however, as one female in particular resides in her own backyard. Teammate at Brisbane Grammar under Coach David Lush is teen Minna Atherton, reigning 50m backstroke World Junior Record holder. Atherton is performing well here thus far, finishing behind her mentor Seebohm with the silver in both the 100m and 200m back.

Below, hear how Seebohm sees the dynamic playing out, as she prepares to conquer the 200m IM, 50m back and 50m breast trio tomorrow on the final day of competition.