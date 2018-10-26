Titmus Takes Down 400 Free All Comers Record At SC C’ships

2018 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 2 of the 2018 Australian Short Course Championships, multiple Commonwealth Games medalist Ariarne Titmus raced her way to a new All Comers in the women’s SCM 400m freestyle.

The equivalent to a U.S. Open Record in America, the All Comers Record in this event was previously held by Olympian Jess Ashwood with the 3:59.25 notched back in 2015. 18-year-old Titmus wiped that mark off the map with her winning time of 3:59.19 this evening to produce a time just shy of making Titmus a top-25 performer of all-time.

Splits for Titmus’ 3:59.19 tonight include: 57.04/59.70/1:01.20/1:01.25. Titmus now has the Aussie national record in her sights, with Blair Evan’s 3:58.31 mark from 2011 on notice.

Titmus already owns the Australian 400m and 800m free national records in long course and will soon begin to chip away at the SCM records as well.