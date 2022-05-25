At 21, Ariarne Titmus Is Already Among The Oldest To Set A Women’s Distance WR

It’s no secret that in the sport of swimming, as athletes age, they tend to come down in distance.

Distance freestyle, particularly on the women’s side, has historically been dominated by younger swimmers.

Katie Ledecky has been the gold standard for the past decade, setting and re-breaking world records in the 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle since 2013, but she hasn’t lowered an all-time mark in four years.

Ledecky, who turned 25 in March, was 21 years, one month and 29 days old when she last set a world record, which was the 15:20.48 she produced in the 1500 free at the Pro Swim Series stop in Indianapolis in May of 2018.

Two years prior at the 2016 Olympic Games, where the 1500 wasn’t contested, Ledecky set a pair of monstrous world records in the 400 free (3:56.46) and 800 free (8:04.79) that appeared to be, at least in the near future, untouchable for anyone else.

But in the 400, Australian Ariarne Titmus joined the 3:56-club last year at the Olympic Trials (3:56.90), beat Ledecky head-to-head for Olympic gold in Tokyo (3:56.69), and then last week, finally got her hands on the world record in a time of 3:56.40.

At 21 years and eight months old, Titmus is older than Ledecky was when she last set a world record.

If we look at the history books, it’s extremely rare for any female swimmer to set a world record in the 400, 800 or 1500 free past their 20th birthday.

In the 400 specifically, Titmus is the second-oldest swimmer ever to break the record.

In 2008, Great Britain’s Joanne Jackson set a new world record at 22 years and six months old, and Laure Manaudou (age 20 in 2006) is the only other non-teenager to set a world record in the event.

In the 800 free, we have to go back to 1953 since we last saw a non-teenager break the world record, and in the 1500, prior to Ledecky in 2018, Ragnjild Hveger was the last swimmer to set the all-time record after their 20th birthday, doing so at 20 years, eight months in 1941.

History tells us that female distance swimmers peak somewhere around the ages of 15 and 19, and decline after that. Some of that may be due to the fact that, in many cases, swimmers don’t continue competing long after that, but the distance events are still clearly more dominated by youngsters relative to the 50, 100 and 200-meter events.

But Titmus’ swim might tell us that trend is shifting. She’s an immense talent who has consistently been improving over the years, and shows no signs of slowing down.

And for Ledecky, she appears on track to challenge her personal best times this summer after making the move to Florida post-Tokyo, despite being, at 25, historically old for elite women’s distance swimming.

Is this a sign that the trends in women’s distance swimming are shifting? Or is it simply that Titmus and Ledecky are a pair of generational talents who are outliers?

At Tokyo 2020, among the six swimmers that finished in a podium position in the women’s 400, 800 and 1500 free, only one, China’s Li Bingjie, was under the age of 20 at 19. And while there are some up-and-coming teenagers knocking on the door, such as Canadian Summer McIntosh (fourth in the 400) and American Katie Grimes (fourth in the 800), the older swimmers are holding their own more so than we’ve seen in years past.