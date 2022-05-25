Katelyn Toelle Commits to Lenoir-Rhyne for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katelyn Toelle, a homeschool student from Charleston, South Carolina, has committed to join Lenoir-Rhyne University’s class of 2026. Toelle will arrive on campus in Hickory, North Carolina, this fall as primarily a freestyler who does her club swimming with the Southern Marlins Racing Team in Charleston. Lenoir-Rhyne is a Division II school that competes in the Bluegrass Mountain Conference.

Tolle told SwimSwam, “I chose LR because of the team and coaches.”

At the South Carolina 3A high school state championships last fall, Toelle scored in the B final of both the 200 and 500 free, posting new lifetime bests in the process. In the 200 free, Toelle posted a 2:11.23, while she posted a 5:53.35 in the 500 free to finish 14th and 12th, respectively.

Toelle’s lifetime bests include:

50 free: 28.90

100 free: 1:02.44

200 free: 2:11.23

500 free: 5:53.35

Toelle will has some room to improve before she is ready to make a significant impact for the Bears. Her 200 free would have been 9th on the roster this season, while her 500 would have been the 8th fastest at Lenoir-Rhyne this year.

Toelle joins Abigail Henderson in Lenoir-Rhyne’s class of 2026.

