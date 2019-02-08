Ashby Sets 200 FR Pool Record to Aid Columbia’s Win Over Dartmouth

Columbia V. Dartmouth (Women)

February 2nd, 2019

Hanover, NH

Meet Results

Final Scores Columbia 174- Dartmouth 125



After the Columbia men defeated the Dartmouth men on Friday, the women had their turn in their Ivy League face-off on Saturday. The Columbia women won 10 events to defeat the Dartmouth women 174-125.

Meet Highlights

Columbia kicked off the 200 medley relay with a winning time of 1:46.31 from their B-relay. The A-relay was disqualified but would have had a top time of 1:42.92, which could have been a Dartmouth pool record (currently 1:43.83).

Dartmouth freshman Sarah Minnigh then took the 1000 free by nearly 12 seconds with a 10:26.43. Minnigh swept the distance events with her win in the 500 free (5:03.07). Minnigh teamed up with Ashley Post (5:05.89) to earn Dartmouth a 1-2 finish in the same event.

Shortly after, Columbia’s Mary Ashby set a new pool record in the 200 free with a 1:49.73, chipping the former record of 1:50.63. Ashby took her second win in the 100 free (50.12), just missing the pool record of 50.05.

In the 100 back, Columbia’s Mary Pruden nearly even split her race (28.10/28.70) to win with a final time of 56.80.

Dartmouth’s Mackenzie Stumpf moved from third at the first half of the 100 breast to first with her 33.86 final 50 split to finish with a 1:04.90. Stumpf also won the 200 breast with a comfortable 2:21.09 to sweep both breaststroke events for Dartmouth.

Columbia closed the meet out with a win in the 200 free relay with a 1:35.32, just missing another pool record (1:35.09).

Other Columbia victors include:

Jessica He : 200 fly (2:06.69), 200 IM (2:04.89)

Jessica Antiles : 50 free (24.22)

Kasey Karkoska : 200 back (2:05.47)

Emily Wang : 100 fly (56.38)

Both Dartmouth and Columbia will meet once again at the Ivy League women’s championships February 20th-23rd later this month.