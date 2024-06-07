ASCA Calls For Applicants For Prestigious Timothy Welsh Fellowship Program

Courtesy of the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA), a SwimSwam partner.

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Applications are now being accepted for the ASCA Timothy Welsh Fellows Program. In its 22nd year, this excellent coach development program aims to identify and foster future swimming coach leaders. Each year, ASCA selects a group of coaches to spend a year of research, education, and career exposure dedicated to an impact project that is created and supported directly by the ASCA Board of Directors. This year the topic will be the impact of social media on the swim coaching profession.

The year-long journey starts at the World Clinic and concludes with the presentation of research findings to the Board of Directors, possibly publishing results to ASCA members, and recognition at the World Clinic the following year. The program is Chaired by Coach Kathleen Klein Prindle, 2010 ASCA Fellow, Level 5 Coach, current USA Swimming Board member and former ASCA Board member.

The 2024 Fellows will explore the utilization of social media in coaching today. The class will also explore future uses for social media to enhance their own skillset and careers, as well as preventing disinformation and promoting the sport.

“Becoming an ASCA Fellow altered the course of my own career and has guided me in contributing to this sport,” said Prindle. “It is an honor to support this long standing Fellowship, and to pass on ASCA’s very special sort of sport education to more generations of coaches!”

Coaches interested in applying for a 2024 Fellowship must:

Show aptitude for leadership (at any level)

Be actively coaching or working in the swimming field

Have at least five years coaching experience

Have completed education (cannot be a student/in school)

Be working/living in the USA during the upcoming Fellowship year

Be a member in good standing of ASCA

Attend the 2024 ASCA World Clinic in-person

Application deadline for the 2024 Fellows class is July 5, 2024. The online application is available at www.swimmingcoach.org. Inquiries may be addressed to the ASCA staff liaison Dan Mascolo at [email protected].