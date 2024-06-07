USA Down Syndrome Swimming, Athletes Without Limits To Host Open National Championship

Courtesy: USA Down Syndrome Swimming (USADSS) and Athletes Without Limits (AWL)

Athletes Without Limits (AWL) and USA Down Syndrome Swimming (USADSS), two leading sports organizations promoting elite sport opportunities and inclusion of high performance athletes with intellectual disabilities, are joining forces to co-host the inaugural USA Open National Swimming Championships at the famed Rosen Aquatics Center in Orlando, Florida, November 7-10, 2024.

Judy Jurries, President of USADSS said, “The 2024 USADSS/AWL Open National Championships is an exciting opportunity that will bring together athletes with intellectual impairment through the sports of competitive and artistic swimming. The opportunity to compete and showcase their high level of talent and months of training is going to be fantastic. I am also excited for the friendships that will be rekindled, and new friendships that will be formed as our coaches and families unite in raising the bar and pursuing what’s possible.”

The format for the event is short course meters. There will be three internationally recognized competition classes: Intellectual Disability (II1), Intellectual and Physical Disability (including Down Syndrome) (II2), and Autism (II3). Classes will be further divided by gender and age. Minimum qualifying standards will be required to compete and swimmers must have membership in either USADSS or AWL to register. The meet will be professionally timed and officiated by USA Swimming, World Aquatics and/or World Para Swimming licensed officials. Sanctioning of the event is being sought through Virtus, the international federation for athletes with intellectual impairment, opening the event up to swimmers around the globe and making results valid for international records and rankings. International swimmers must be registered with either Virtus or the Down Syndrome International Swimming Organisation (DSISO).

“Our strong partnership is based on the shared desire to create and promote elite sporting pathways and equitable competition groups for athletes with intellectual impairments. Together, USA Down Syndrome Swimming and Athletes Without Limits will present an exciting, professional and memorable National Championships in beautiful Orlando. As we look forward to the LA2028 Paralympics, we want to provide opportunities and supports so that US swimmers are fully represented and ready to compete for medals at those Games”, said Barry Holman, Athletes Without Limits President.

This will be a very special event, Where Champions Unite! Anyone interested in learning more can complete an interest form located at https://forms.gle/WZu6qtQYjCCBDCsX6. Non-registered swimmers with Down syndrome can register at: https://www.usadownsyndromeswimming.org/t21-swim-warrior-application-process. Swimmers with intellectual disability or Autism should contact Athletes Without Limits at:https://www.athleteswithoutlimits.org/eligibility.

Sponsors, donors and those interested in partnering with this National Championships should contact Carrie Tupper-Spencer (240) 447-2328; [email protected] or Barry Holman (202) 674-1853; [email protected].