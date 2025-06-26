Angelina Köhler Logs 25.55 50 Fly At Settecolli To Clip Her Own German National Record

2025 SETTECOLLI TROPHY

The 2025 Settecolli Trophy kicked off tonight at Rome’s Stadio del Nuoto, where Germany’s Angelina Köhler set a new national record in the women’s 50 butterfly. The 24-year-old stopped the clock in 25.55 to take gold, well ahead of Greece’s Anna Ntountounaki (25.97) and Italy’s Silvia Di Pietro (25.98).

Köhler’s swim shaved off her previous best and German record of 25.62, which she recorded at the Berlin Open in April. Before that, her career best was 25.71, set at the 2024 World Championships in Doha. There, she became just the second German woman to break the 26-second barrier, following Aliena Schmidtke, whose 25.68 record stood since 2017 until Köhler surpassed it last year.

With this performance, Köhler moves up to sixth in the world rankings for 2025 and becomes the 30th-fastest woman in history in the event. She now holds three of the four German sprint butterfly records, with Schmidtke’s 25.49 short course meters 50 fly record being the only one she hasn’t claimed.

With world record holder Sarah Sjostrom out for the season due to pregnancy and 2025 5th-ranked Vanessa Ouwehand opting out of the World Championships, Köhler could be a strong medal contender if she trims another small fraction off her time.

2025 World Rankings – Women’s 50 Butterfly (LCM):

Updated Top All Time Performers – Women’s 50 Butterfly (LCM):

Doha 2024 was the site of Köhler’s breakout on the global stage. There, she claimed the 100 fly world title with a 56.28 in the final after setting the German record of 56.11 in the semifinals. That swim earned her gold by three-tenths of a second and makes her the reigning world champion heading into Singapore. She also placed 5th in the 50 fly and 20th in the 50 free at that same meet.

Köhler’s 100 fly prowess continued through the Olympic season. In Paris, she finished 4th in the final with a 56.42, just off the podium. Her 2024 performance ranked her 4th globally in the 100 fly, trailing Walsh (55.18), Torri Huske (55.52), and Regan Smith (55.62).