2025 Settecolli Trophy: Day 1 Prelims Recap

2025 SETTECOLLI TROPHY

June 26–28, 2025

Stadio del Nuoto, Foro Italico – Rome, Italy

Heats: 3:00 a.m. (EST time) – streamed on Federnuoto YouTube Channel

Finals: 12:00 (EST time) – live on Rai 2 (Italy)

Meet central

Live Results (link active during the meet)

Entry List

The 2025 Settecolli Trophy kicked off this morning in Rome, with the meet serving as a final chance to qualify for the World Championships this summer and a critical racing opportunity for many athletes in the lead up to Singapore.

There were 10 events on the lineup for the first prelims session of the competition.

The heats kicked off with the men’s 100 back, which saw neutral athlete Pavel Samusenko claim the top spot heading into finals in 54.48, just over two seconds off of the lifetime best performance (52.40) that he posted in mid-April. Switzerland’s Roman Mityukov took the runner-up spot behind him, posting a time of 54.55. Meanwhile Thomas Ceccon, who won gold for Italy in this event in Paris, cruised into the #5 spot heading into finals with a time of 54.64.

Lauren Cox raced into the #1 spot for finals in the women’s 50 back in 28.18, while Federica Toma raced into the spot behind her in 28.32. Vying for the #3 spot were Francesca Pasquino and Theodora Drakou, who posted times of 28.54 and 28.55, respectively.

Marco De Tullio turned in a season-best time in the men’s 400 free, qualifying first for finals in 3:48.71 to shave about half a second off of his time from a few weeks ago. He was one of only two competitors in the field under 3:50 this morning, as Florian Wellbrock took 2nd in 3:49.46. Placing 3rd was Gabriele Detti, whose time of 3:51.43 marked a season-best performance by over two seconds. Notably, Luca De Tullio, who represented Italy at the 2024 Olympics in the 400 free, did not race this event this morning.

The women’s 200 free saw only three athletes go sub-2:00 in prelims. Great Britain’s Freya Colbert led the packin 1:59.41, over two seconds off of the season-best (1:57.15) that she posted in May. Close behind her were Matilde Biagiotti, who just missed her personal best in 1:59.64, and Bianca Nannucci, who posted a time of 1:59.93 to shave .02 off of her lifetime best.

The men’s 100 breast brought the Olympians out in full force, with Nicolo Martinenghi and Ludovico Viberti both in the mix heading into finals. A semi-finalist in Paris, Viberti claimed the top spot this morning in 59.97, marking the only performance under 1:00. Martinenghi, who was the Olympic gold medalist last summer, cruised into the #3 spot in 1:00.07. Just narrowly edging out Martinenghi to secure the runner-up position was Japanese Olympian Yu Hanaguruma, who turned in a time of 1:00.06.

A handful of familiar faces appeared in the women’s 100 breast as well; Ireland’s Mona McSharry, who won bronze in Paris, snagged the runner-up spot this morning, qualifying for finals in 1:07.05. Leading the pack ahead of her was Great Britain’s Angharad Evans, who posted a 1:06.83, while Hungary’s Henrietta Fangli picked up the #3 spot in 1:07.91. Benedetta Pilato, who tied for 4th in the 100 breast at the Olympics last summer, did not swim this morning.

Swiss superstar Noe Ponti led the way in the men’s 100 fly, blasting into the top spot in 50.40 and claiming an almost 1.5 second lead over 2nd-place qualifier Federico Burdisso (51.84). Ponti’s performance was just .34 off of his lifetime best, while Burdisso was just under half a second off of his. Michele Busa took 3rd in a lifetime best time of 52.05, knocking .49 off of his previous personal best (52.54) set back in 2023. Meanwhile, Andrei Minakov, who wrapped up his NCAA career at Stanford in March and is in Rome competing as a neutral athlete, qualified 7th for finals in 52.50, adding almost two seconds to the lifetime best (50.82) that he just set at the Russian Championship in April.

The women’s 50 fly saw Italian record-holder Silvia Di Pietro race into the top spot heading into finals in 26.04. She narrowly beat out Germany’s Angelina Kohler, who placed 4th at the Paris Games in the 100 fly; Kohler is the #2 seed heading into tonight with a time of 26.10. Greece’s Anna Ntountounaki took 3rd this morning in 26.23, but with a lifetime best of 25.65, she could turn in a much faster performance tonight.

It is shaping up to be an exciting race in the men’s 50 free tonight, with the top spot this morning going to Great Britain’s Benjamin Proud; he turned in a 21.90 to just edge out runner-up Andrej Barna‘s 21.92. Proud was the silver medalist at the Olympics last summer, where his time of 21.30 marked his fastest performance since 2018, while Barna just set a new lifetime best time of 21.77 at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. The only other competitor under 22 seconds this morning was Egor Kornev, whose time of 21.95 was .41 off of the personal best that he set in April.