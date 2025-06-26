Hutch Paxton Swims To 22nd-Fastest Time Ever In 100 Butterfly For 15-16 Age Group

2025 Synergy Dryland Summer Sizzler
- June 19-21
- Nashville, TN
- LCM (50 meters)
If Hutch Paxton hadn’t already shown he was elite in the 100 butterfly, he certainly did so again during the boys’ competition at the Synergy Dryland Summer Sizzler in Nashville earlier this month.
Paxton, a 15-year-old from Nashville who swims for Nashville Aquatic Club, swam a sizzling personal best time of 53.84 to win and establish the fastest time in the event this season among 15-year-old boys. In addition, Paxton’s time ranks 22nd all-time in the 15-16 age group.
Entering the meet, Paxton’s previous best time was 56.25, a mark he bettered with a time of 54.59 in prelims.
Paxton also swam a personal best time of 52.28 in the 100 free and has the 10th-fastest time in that event among 15-year-old boys this season.
Other individual standouts at the meet were:
- Kate Allen, a 12-year-old from Carmel Swim Club, won five events in the girls’ competition. She swam personal bests to win the 50 free (27.74), 100 free (58.71), 200 free (2:07.29), 50 fly (29.46) and 200 IM (2:23.22). Among 12-year-old girls this season, Allen ranks first in the 100 free, 200 free and 200 IM, second in the 50 free and fifth in the 50 fly.
- Charlotte Crush, a 17-year-old from Lakeside Swim Team, swam a personal best time of 2:17.15 to win the 200 IM in the girls’ event. She also won the 200 free (2:03.28), 100 back (1:00.99) and 200 back (2:11.39). Crush has the fastest times this season in the 100 and 200 back, and the seventh-fastest in the 200 IM and 200 free this season among 17-year-old girls.
- In the boys’ competition, 16-year-old Brayden Capen of Academy Bullets Swim Club won the 400 free (personal best 4:05.54), 100 back (56.64), 200 back (2:01.82) and 400 IM (4:28.17). He also swam personal best times to take 2nd in the 200 IM (2:04.22) and 3rd in the 200 free (1:54.20). Among 16-year-old boys this season, he has the fastest times in the 100 and 200 back, the second-fastest in the 400 IM and the third-fastest in the 200 IM. His time in the 200 IM ranks 40th all-time in the 15-16 age group.
- Yi Zheng, a 15-year-old from Carmel Swim Club, swam to a personal best time of 2:02.52 to win the 200 fly in the boys’ competition. He also took 2nd in the 200 free (1:53.96), 3rd in the 100 fly (55.97) and 4th in the 200 back (2:06.63), all in personal best times. Among 15-year-old boys this season, Zheng has the third-fastest time in the 200 fly, the eighth-fastest in the 200 free and the ninth-fastest in both the 100 fly and 200 back.
- Hayden Gibson, a 17-year-old for the Razorback Aquatic Club Aquahawgs, swam personal best times to win the 200 fly (2:16.40), 400 IM (4:55.46) in the girls’ competition. She also swam a personal best time in the 100 fly (1:02.45) to take 2nd. Gibson has the 10th-fastest time in the 400 IM and the 11th-fastest time in the 200 fly this season among 17-year-old girls.
- Mack Allen, a 14-year-old from Carmel Swim Club, won five events, setting personal best times to top the field in the 100 back (1:01.61), 200 back (2:12.12) 100 breast (1:11.10) and 200 IM (2:11.71). He also was first in the 400 IM (4:40.79). Among 14-year-old boys this season, Allen has the sixth-fastest times in the 200 IM and 400 IM, and the 10th-fastest in the 200 back.
- Maston Ballew of Nashville Aquatic Club, a just graduated high school senior who has committed to Auburn, won the 200 breast (2:18.76), 100 free (51.86) and 200 IM (2:04.12) in personal best times. He added a personal best time in the 100 breast (1:03.60) to take 2nd. Among 18-year-old boys this season, Ballew has the ninth-fastest time in the 200 IM, the 14th-fastest in the 200 breast and the 15th-fastest in the 100 breast.