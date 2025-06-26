Hutch Paxton Swims To 22nd-Fastest Time Ever In 100 Butterfly For 15-16 Age Group

2025 Synergy Dryland Summer Sizzler

June 19-21

Nashville, TN

LCM (50 meters)

Results

If Hutch Paxton hadn’t already shown he was elite in the 100 butterfly, he certainly did so again during the boys’ competition at the Synergy Dryland Summer Sizzler in Nashville earlier this month.

Paxton, a 15-year-old from Nashville who swims for Nashville Aquatic Club, swam a sizzling personal best time of 53.84 to win and establish the fastest time in the event this season among 15-year-old boys. In addition, Paxton’s time ranks 22nd all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Entering the meet, Paxton’s previous best time was 56.25, a mark he bettered with a time of 54.59 in prelims.

Paxton also swam a personal best time of 52.28 in the 100 free and has the 10th-fastest time in that event among 15-year-old boys this season.

Other individual standouts at the meet were: