Angela Ritchie Announces Transfer from North Texas To James Madison University

Fly and free specialist Angela Ritchie has announced she will be transferring from North Texas to James Madison University (JMU). Ritchie spent one season at North Texas before deciding to transfer and continue her academic and athletic careers in her home state of Virginia.

Head coach Dane Pederson announced Ritchie’s commitment in May. The 2021-2022 season was Pederson’s 8th season leading the Dukes. Of Ritchie’s decision, he said:

We are thrilled about Angela’s commitment, she was the perfect fit into our team culture, team needs and JMU community. She will come in and contribute and we can’t wait for her to arrive on campus in the fall.

During her year at North Texas, she swam the best 200 fly time on the team, clocking a 2:02.58. She was also the third performer in the 200 free and 100 fly, at 1:56.11 and 59.37, respectively. Ritchie earned the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal and was named to the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

The IM and butterfly events are Ritchie’s specialties. At the Conference-USA Championships with North Texas, she competed in the 200 IM, 200 fly, and 400 IM, qualifying for finals in each. Her highest finish of the meet was 11th, which she achieved in both the 200 fly and 400 IM.

Best Times SCY:

100 fly- 55.91

200 fly- 2:00.22

200 free- 1:51.86

200 IM- 2:04.62

400 IM- 4:26.44

Best Times at North Texas (SCY):

100 fly- 59.37

200 fly- 2:02.58

200 free- 1:56.11

200 IM- 2:06.02

400 IM- 4:27.78

Prior to her time at North Texas, Ritchie attended Monacan High School in Richmond, Virginia. She also trained and competed with Quest Swimming. In her senior year, she was a Virginia High School (VHSL) Class 4 (on a scale of 1 being the smallest school and 6 being the largest) State Champion in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.75.

When Ritchie arrives at JMU, she will join a team that is itself moving to a new conference. JMU was barred from competing at last year’s CAA Championship meet because they announced a transition to the Sun Belt Conference for the 2022-2023 season. The Sun Belt Conference no longer sponsors a women’s swimming & diving championship, but earlier this summer, they committed to resuming those championships no later than the 2023-2024 season.