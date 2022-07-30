2022 Futures – Santa Clara: Hayden Ghufran Leads Tight 400 FR Final with 3:58.25

2022 USA Swimming Futures Championships – Santa Clara

July 27-30, 2022

George F. Haines International Swim Center, Santa Clara, CA

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

Sandpipers of Nevada 17-year-old Paige Kuwata opened the 3rd night of the Santa Clara Futures Championships with a dominant win in the women’s 400 free, posting a 4:16.35. The swim was just off Kuwata’s best of 4:15.66, however, she was also the only swimmer in the field under 4:20. Kuwata was out quick, splitting 1:00.83 on the first 100, then went 1:05.02, 1:05.69, and 1:04.81 on the remaining 100s.

DART swimming’s Hayden Ghufran clipped his personal best en route to winning the men’s 400 free. Ghufran swam a 3:58.25, taking 0.55 seconds off his previous best, which was set in May of 2021. Riverside Aquatics Association’s Matt Vinh was right behind Ghufran, swimming a massive personal best of 3:58.42. That marks Vinh’s first time under 4:00 in the event. After Sandpipers 15-yearold Luke Ellis closed his 400 IM in 59-point on Thursday, it seemed likely he had a good 400 free in him. Boy did he ever, as Ellis took 3rd last night with a 3:58.82. Entering the meet with a personal best of 4:04.19, Ellis dropped a whopping 5.37 seconds.

Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club 15-year-old Ella Jablonski swam a 1:00.41 to win the women’s 100 fly, chipping 0.18 seconds off her previous best. Bellingham Bay Swim Team’s Wyatt Carlton took the men’s 100 fly in 54.73, finishing just 0.24 seconds off his personal best.

Bellevue Club Swim Team 16-year-old Piper Enge won the women’s 200 breast in 2:30.90, coming in a little off her personal best of 2:29.22. Enge was out in 1:12.60, but floated up to 39.50 and 38.80 on the last 2 50s, for a 1:18.30 coming home.

In the men’s 200 breast, Aulea Swim Club 18-year-old Tom Caps won in a massive personal best of 2:15.78. It was truly a huge drop for Caps, whose previous best was 2:19.57, which he just set a month. He put together an incredible race, going 1:05.85 on the first 100, then splitting 34.76 and 35.17 on the final two 50s.