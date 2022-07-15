Andy Zhu of Georgia Commits to Washington University In St. Louis

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Class of 2022 high school graduate Andy Zhu has announced his commitment to swim and study at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Zhu is from Georgia, where he swims for Parkview High School and Gwinnett Aquatics.

Zhu competes in a variety of events, including breaststroke, butterfly, and IM. He holds the 2022 Futures qualifying times in the 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Zhu has competed in prestigious events such as GHSA State Championships, Speedo Sectionals, and Futures Championships.

Best Times SCY:

100 breast- 57.29

200 breast- 2:05.66

100 fly- 50.00

200 IM- 1:53.12

At the GHSA 7A (largest schools) State Championships, Zhu competed in the 100 fly and 200 IM. He qualified for finals and achieved new personal bests in both events. In the 100 fly, he finished 5th with a time of 50.00. His prelims swim of 50.85 had also been a personal best, dropping a total of .92 seconds from his previous best of 50.92 which was set in January.

Zhu also did well in the 200 IM, finishing in 4th place with a new personal record of 1:53.12. His previous best was a 1:53.78 from summer of 2020.

In July of 2021, Zhu competed in his first Futures Championships in Huntsville. There, he competed in the 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM, achieving new personal bests in both the backstroke and breastroke. In the 100 breast, he raced to a 42nd place finish, his highest of the meet, with a 1:07.40 (LCM).

Wash U is a Division III program that is part of the University Athletic Association (UAA) Championships. In 2022, they finished 3rd of 8 teams, behind Emory University and the University of Chicago.

With his current best times, Zhu would fit solidly into several B-finals at the UAA championships, being able to contribute valuable points for the Bears. In the 100 fly, his best time would have placed him 12th overall, being the 3rd finisher for Wash U. He also would have been the 3rd-fastest Bear in the 100 breast placing 15th overall, and the 4th fastest Bear in the 200 IM placing 16th overall.

Fellow southerners Reece Bends and Nicolas Gomez of Texas are among the other class of 2022 recruits that will be joining Zhu on campus in the fall. Minnesotans Matthew Walker and Kai Taft, Maryland’s Orluke Borjigin, and New Yorks’ Matt Giardinelli are also among Wash U’s new talent coming in for the 2022-2023 season.

