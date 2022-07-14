Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: 2023 US Competition Schedule, 2024 Worlds, & Euro Jr Champs

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the USA’s newly announced 2023 competition schedule, our reactions to FINA’s dates for the 2024 World Championships, and standout swims and swimmers from the 2022 European Jr Championships. See below for full topic list:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 0:57 USA Swimming Releases 2023 Competition Schedule
  • 6:35 FINA Announces February Dates for 2024 World Championships
  • 13:09 Standout Swims/Swimmers from 2022 European Jr Championships
  • 18:07 Biggest Takeaways from Austin Sectionals
  • 22:57 What do the big conference shifts mean for college swimming moving forward?
  • 32:00 Should FINA and National Governing Bodies get involved with a situation like Mary-Sophie Harvey’s?

SINK or SWIM

  • 40:22 After the new budget proposal, will Michigan State Swimming & Diving be reinstated?
  • 43:55 Will the fastest theoretical Mixed 400 Free Relay (3:16.63) be attained within the next decade?
  • 46:20 SwimSwam Breakdown’s Favorite Pools in the world

