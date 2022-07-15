Futures Qualifier Jack Reilly Commits to DI American University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack Reilly, a Futures qualifier in the 400 IM, has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at the Division I American University. A 2022 high school graduate, Reilly will make the move from North Carolina to Washington D.C. in time for the 2022-2023 season.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at American University! Special thanks to my family, coaches, and teammates who have helped me get to this point! Go Eagles!

Hailing from North Carolina, Reilly swam for Greensboro Day School and Enfinity Aquatic Club. He primarily specializes in breaststroke and IM, holding the Futures qualifying time in the 400 IM and regularly competing in the 100 breast/200 IM combo throughout high school.

Best Times SCY:

100 breast- 58.90

200 breast- 2:07.06

200 IM- 1:55.34

400 IM- 4:05.91

Reilly competed at the 2022 North Carolina Independent Schools Athletics Association (NCISAA) Division I (larger schools) State Championships. There, he swam the 100 breast and the 200 IM, qualifying for finals in both. In the 100 breast, he touched 3rd and prelims and was able to maintain his spot and earn 3rd place overall with a 59.46. In the 200 IM, Reilly qualified 5th and moved up one spot in finals to secure 4th place with a 1:56.11.

Most recently, Reilly participated in Enfinity Aquatic Club’s Independence Invitational, where he earned a number of new personal best LCM times. He swam the 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He qualified for finals in every event, besides the 400 IM which was run in a timed-finals only format. Reilly finished first in both the 200 breast (2:29.95) and the 400 IM (4:46.68), posting new personal records in each. In the 200 breast, he dropped .1 seconds from the previous summer. He dropped over 4 seconds off his previous best in the IM, which was set at the same meet, one year prior.

American University is part of the Patriot Conference. In 2022, the American men finished in 8th place out of 10 teams. With his best times, Reilly would have been just outside the mark for making it back to finals. In the 100 breast, he would have placed 24th overall, and 3rd among his fellow Americans. In the 400 IM, AU only had one swimmer entered, and he finished 24th. Reilly would have been 22nd.

Reilly will arrive on campus in time for head coach Garland Bartlett’s second season at the helm. He will be joined by fellow class of 2022 recruits Nathan Coleman, Makar Briggs, and Kai O’Malley.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.