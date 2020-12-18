Andrei Minakov Breaks World Junior Record With 22.34 in SCM 50 FL at RUS Champs

2020 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday, December 14 – Saturday, December 19

St. Petersburg, Russia

SCM (25m)

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

With just two weeks left to break world junior records, Andrei Minakov added one more entry to the record books with a 22.34 in the 50 fly.

The 18-year-old Minakov is eligible to break world junior records until January 1 of 2021. The 2002-born flyer already owns the long course 50 fly world junior record (23.05) and added the short course version on day 5 of the Russian Short Course Championships in Saint Petersburg.

22.34 goes under the world junior benchmark time of 22.43 established by FINA in 2016. The first junior to go under the benchmark time grabs the official world junior record.

Minakov is also just three tenths of a second off the overall Russian record of 22.07 set by Oleg Kostin in 2019.

