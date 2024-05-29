Anastasia Gorbenko Sets Another Israeli National Record With 2:08.54 200 Backstroke

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

May 29-30, 2024

Prelims/Finals: 9 am / 5 pm local, 3 am / 11 am ET

Barcelona, Spain

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 2:06.66, Emily Seebohm (AUS) 2017

OQT – 2:10.39

Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) 2:08.54 Africa Zamorano (ESP) 2:09.56 Estella Tonrath Nollgen (ESP) 2:11.62

Anastasia Gorbenko broke her first of two national records on night 1 in Barcelona by swimming a 2:08.54 in the 200 backstroke. Later in the session, she broke her own 200 IM record improving upon her time from the first stop of the Mare Nostrum series.

The 20-year-old swam to a huge lifetime best in the 200 backstroke as her old best time was a 2:10.84 from April 2022. She also improved upon her season-best as she swam a 2:10.94 in the event in February for 9th in the event at the 2024 World Championships, missing the final by 0.27 seconds. Her time from today would have won bronze in Doha.

In addition to her lifetime best, Gorbenko also smashed the old Israeli record of a 2:10.42 that Aviv Barzelay swam at the 2022 World Championships for 9th place. Barzelay competes collegiatley for Texas A&M.

Gorbenko adds another national record to her tally that now stands at nine individual LCM records. She also holds 10 SCM national records.

Gorbenko also got under the Olympic Qualifying time that stands at a 2:10.39, potentially adding another event to her lineup for Paris. The women’s 200 backstroke semifinal is about 30 minutes before the final of the women’s 4×200 free relay in Paris.

Split Comparison

Gorbenko Barzelay 50 30.76 30.2 100 32.46 32.28 150 32.42 33.45 200 32.9 34.49 2:08.54 2:10.42

Gorbenko was out half of a second slower today which saved energy for the back half as she consistently did not go above the 33-second mark.