WATCH: Kristof Milak Ties Own Mare Nostrum Record with 50.95 100m Butterfly

Kristof Milak tied his own Mare Nostrum series record today in Barcelona, clocking a 50.95 in the 100m butterfly to best the field by 1 full second. Of note, this was Milak’s 2nd swim of the finals session, having competed in the 50 free final about 20 minutes prior. In that final, Milak was 22.25, missing the podium by .01 to place 4th.