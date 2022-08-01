Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need For The 2022 U.S. Junior Championships

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 U.S. Speedo Junior Championships get underway Monday from Irvine, and SwimSwam has you covered with all the links you need to follow along with the event.

EVENT SCHEDULE

The competition will run for five days, Monday to Friday, with prelims beginning at 9:00 am local time (12:00 pm Eastern) and finals at 5:00 pm (8:00 pm Eastern).

Start Times

  • Prelims – 9:00 am local / 12:00 pm ET
  • Finals – 5:00 pm local / 8:00 pm ET

The meet will follow a traditional prelims/finals format, with the 800 free, 1500 free and relays raced as timed finals.

Day 1– Monday, August 1

  • 200 butterfly
  • 100 breaststroke
  • Women’s 800 freestyle
  • Men’s 1500 freestyle
  • 200 medley relay

Day 2 – Tuesday, August 2

  • 100 freestyle
  • 400 IM
  • 800 freestyle relay

Day 3 – Wednesday, August 3

  • 400 freestyle
  • 100 butterfly
  • 200 backstroke
  • 200 freestyle relay

Day 4 – Thursday, August 4

  • 200 freestyle
  • 100 backstroke
  • 200 breaststroke
  • 400 freestyle relay

Day 5 – Friday, August 5

  • 200 IM
  • Women’s 1500 freestyle
  • 50 freestyle
  • Men’s 800 freestyle
  • 400 medley relay

PSYCH SHEETS & RESULTS

HOW TO WATCH

All sessions of the meet will be streamed live on USA Swimming’s streaming platform, found here.

STORYLINES

What’s at stake this week? Check out some of the key storylines to watch at the following links:

