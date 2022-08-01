All The Links You Need For The 2022 U.S. Junior Championships

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday, August 1 – Friday, August 5, 2022

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California

Long Course Meters (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

The 2022 U.S. Speedo Junior Championships get underway Monday from Irvine, and SwimSwam has you covered with all the links you need to follow along with the event.

EVENT SCHEDULE

The competition will run for five days, Monday to Friday, with prelims beginning at 9:00 am local time (12:00 pm Eastern) and finals at 5:00 pm (8:00 pm Eastern).

Start Times

Prelims – 9:00 am local / 12:00 pm ET

Finals – 5:00 pm local / 8:00 pm ET

The meet will follow a traditional prelims/finals format, with the 800 free, 1500 free and relays raced as timed finals.

Day 1– Monday, August 1

200 butterfly

100 breaststroke

Women’s 800 freestyle

Men’s 1500 freestyle

200 medley relay

Day 2 – Tuesday, August 2

100 freestyle

400 IM

800 freestyle relay

Day 3 – Wednesday, August 3

400 freestyle

100 butterfly

200 backstroke

200 freestyle relay

Day 4 – Thursday, August 4

200 freestyle

100 backstroke

200 breaststroke

400 freestyle relay

Day 5 – Friday, August 5

200 IM

Women’s 1500 freestyle

50 freestyle

Men’s 800 freestyle

400 medley relay

PSYCH SHEETS & RESULTS

HOW TO WATCH

All sessions of the meet will be streamed live on USA Swimming’s streaming platform, found here.

STORYLINES

What’s at stake this week? Check out some of the key storylines to watch at the following links: