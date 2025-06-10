Alexandria Perkins Posts 25.36 50 Fly For Official Allcomers Record

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Alexandria Perkins cracked the official Australian Allcomers record in the 50 fly twice at the 2025 Australian Swimming Trials, ultimately turning in a 25.36.

The Allcomers Record tracks the fastest times swum on Australian soil regardless of nationality, akin to the U.S. Open Record. The official record belonged to sprint great Cate Campbell, who registered a 25.47 in the prelims of the 2018 Commonwealth Games Trials in Gold Coast. Last year, Japanese national Rikako Ikee clocked a 25.33 at the Australian Open Championships. However, Swimming Australia’s record book, which was updated after Ikee’s swim, still lists Campbell as the official record holder. It’s unclear why.

Regardless, the 24-year-old Perkins shaved three tenths off her personal best today in total. Coming into the meet, her best stood at 25.66 from this March at the New South Wales State Championships. She lowered that to 25.46 in prelims and 25.36 tonight.

The finals swim moves Perkins to #2 in the world this season, sitting behind only Gretchen Walsh.

She also now ranks #2 in all-time Australian performers, only .05 off Holly Barratt’s 25.31 national record from the 2019 World Cup in Singapore. Perkins could get three more cracks at this record at the 2025 World Championships in the same place.

All-Time Australian Performers, Women’s 50 Fly