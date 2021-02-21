Alexander Turney Lowers 100 Breast Utah HS Record At 5A Champs: 55.86

2021 UHSAA 5A STATE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 19, 2021 – February 21, 2021

Wasatch Aquatic Center

Heber, Utah

Short Course Yard (SCY)

Results Available On Meet Mobile Under “2021 5A State Championships”

Olympus High School managed to pick up both the boys’ and girls’ team titles at the 2020 UHSAA 5A State Swimming Championships at the Wasatch Aquatic Center in Heber, Utah. On the boys side, that means that Olympus was able to defend their title from 2020, and on the girls side, Olympus overcame the defending champions from Timpview High School, who fell to 3rd place.

Boys Meet Recap

Top 5 Team Scores – Boys

Olympus High School – 354 Brighton High School – 229 Skyline High School – 208 Timpview High School – 175 Wasatch High School – 146

Olympus High junior Alexander Turney hit a 55.86 to down Nathan Bramhall‘s 57.54 5A championship mark, as well as Tanner Nelson‘s 56.34 Utah High School record. With the swim he moved up from last year’s third-place finish in the event.

Turney’s then lowered the record even more as he won the event with a 55.60 in the finals, out-swimming Jack Saber (56.27) for silver and Jayden Hicken (56.39) for third. Turney also picked up a silver medal in the 100 fly with a 51.83 behind teammate Evan VanBrocklin‘s winning 49.62 and ahead of teammate Bridger Sink’s third-place 52.75.

100 butterfly winner Evan VanBrocklin defended his title in the 100 butterfly with a 49.62, more than a second faster than his winning time of last year’s championships of 50.79. In the 200 IM, VanBrocklin hit a 1:53.89 for the win which was the fastest he’s ever been in the event. Charlie Simmons from Brighton followed with a 1:56.43 and Timpview’s Andrew Lemon rounded out the top three in a 1:57.10.

Brighton’s Daniel Detjen helped his team to a second-place finish this week by winning both the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. In the former, Detjen hit a 1:41.37 which allowed him to improve upon his 2nd place finish at last year’s championships when he swam a 1:42.95. He won the 2021 200 freestyle by a decent margin as Trevan Staker (1:44.51) and Hunter Patterson (1:45.80) joined him on the podium.

In the 500, Daniel Detjan also won by a significant margin over the field, notching a 4:40.83 to Alijah Whitney‘s silver medal-winning 4:48.11. Hunter Patterson rounded out the top three with a 4:50.70.

Top 5 Team Scores – Girls

Olympus High School – 314 Park City High School – 205 Timpview High School – 175 Skyline High School – 171.5 Wasatch High School – 163.5

At the girls 5A meet, Olympus junior Colleen MacWilliams picked up a win in both the 200 IM and 500 freestyle. Despite winning both events, she was a bit slower than her PB in each of them. Her 2:08.31 to win the 200 IM trails her 2:06.49 from earlier this month and her leading 500 freestyle of 5:05.94 was not quite on par with the 4:57.38 which she also swam in February 2021. Those wins for MacWilliams are an improvement from her 2nd place 200 IM and 500 free finishes at last year’s 5A Championships.

MacWilliams’ teammate Madeline Moran won the 100 breaststroke this week as she swam a 1:05.14 personal best time, shaving 0.15 off her 1:05.92 from 2019. That 1:05.14 was enough to out-touch Audrey Weller‘s 1:06.38 and Lucy Johson‘s 1:07.44 with which they won silver and bronze, respectively.

Helping her team to a second-place finish overall, Park City senior Helena Djunic won the 100 freestyle with a 52.14 to get within 0.09 of her PB in the event (52.05) from 2019. That’s an improvement for Djunic from her second-place finish last year. Brighton sophomore Hanna Sasiavarevic and Gracie Crandall followed with times of 52.89 and 52.93, respectively.

Ellie Boyer had some solid swims for Springville High School this week, winning the 100 butterfly for the school and coming second in the 200 IM. Boyer was second in the 100 fly at last year’s meet and 4th in the prelims this year but managed to pull ahead of the field and win the event with a 58.28. Boyer did so by out-touching Anna Wekluk (58.30) by only 0.02 second and Elliot Howe (58.34) by just 0.06.

In the 200 IM, Boyer was a 2:11.70 giving her second place to Colleen MacWilliams’s winning 2:08.31. In third was Audrey Weller with a 2:14.69.