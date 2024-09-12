Alabama Snags Winter Juniors Qualifier Jack Grimley for 2026-27

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Jack Grimley from King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Alabama for the 2026-27 school year.

“I am humbled and excited to announce my verbal commitment to The University of Alabama! I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and the team and coaching staff at Alabama for giving me this amazing opportunity. Thank you to God for guiding me to my next home! RTR 🌊!” #LANK

After a somewhat lackluster 2025 recruiting class, Alabama is off to a hot start with their class of 2026; Grimley follows future “Crimson Tide 2030” teammate Bogdan Zverev of Sarasota, Florida, who pledged to the Tide last week.

Grimley swims for The Haverford School and Suburban Seahawks Club. He specializes mainly in distance free and IM. As a sophomore last season at the Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championships, he placed 11th in the 200 free (1:43.44) and 5th in the 500 free (4:39.69). He clocked his best time in the 200 free (1:43.09) in August at the End of Season Prelim & Finals August Invitational, where he also improved his lifetime bests in the 100 breast (1:01.79) and 400 IM (4:03.39). His best 500 time dates from December 2022’s NCSA Winter Invitational. There, he exploded with PBs in the 100/500/1000/1650 free), 100/200 back and 100 fly.

Grimley had a successful LCM season this summer, wrapping up at NCSA Summer Championships with best times in the 400 free (4:10.63), 1500 free (16:23.23), and 400 IM (4:39.49). Earlier in the summer he had improved his times in the 200 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:37.93

1000 free – 9:32.92

500 free – 4:35.68

200 free – 1:43.09

400 IM – 4:03.39

Grimley will head to Tuscaloosa in the fall of 2026. Alabama finished 7th out of 10 teams in the men’s meet at the 2024 SEC Championships. This season, the conference has expanded to include Texas, making it even more competitive. ‘Bama had four 500 freestylers under the 4:30 mark last season: Charlie Hawke (4:11.02); Leonardo Alcantara (4:18.42); Connor Carlile (4:28.38); and Blake Peeples (4:29.99). Grimley will suit up for the Crimson just after All-American Hawke finishes his senior year.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.