Alabama Adds Pennsylvania HS 3A Champ Sarah Parker (2025)

Sprint freestyle specialist Sarah Parker is set to arrive at the University of Alabama next fall to continue her academic and swimming career. A twelve-time All-American, Parker trains year-round with the Upper Dublin Aquatic Club and is currently attending Hatboro Horsham Senior High School in Pennsylvania. Alabama has been actively recruiting the western Philly suburbs in recent years, with both a freshman and a sophomore currently on the men’s team, as well as recruits from the classes of 2025 and 2026.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama! Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me along the way! Special thanks to the Alabama coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity. ROLL TIDE! ❤️🤍🐘”

Parker has earned All-American honors five times as an individual and seven times as part of the Hatboro Horsham High School state champion relay team. So far at the PIAA 3A State Championship, all of her relays have been undefeated, including one 200 medley relay, three 200 free relays, and three 400 free relays.

In July, Parker swam at the USA Swimming Futures Championship (LCM) in Austin, where she achieved personal bests in the 50 free (26.45) and 100 free (57.91), securing 12th place in the 50 and 26th in the 100.

Parker was also a 2024 Middle Atlantic Senior Championship (SCY) finalist in the 400 IM, placing 6th with a personal best time of 4:32.72. Additionally, she was a finalist at the PIAA 3A State Championship (SCY) this year, where she set two personal bests, placing 3rd in the 50 free (22.98) and the 100 free (49.90).

At the 2023 PIAA Girls 3A State Championship, Parker earned 4th place in the 50 free (23.39) and 9th in the 100 free (50.56) as a sophomore. She was also a 2023 Speedo Junior National Championship (LCM) qualifier, competing in the 50 free (26.82) and 100 free (59.48).

In 2022, Parker was a two-time finalist at the Middle Atlantic Championships (LCM), placing 3rd in the 50 free (26.79) and 8th in the 100 free (59.32).

Top SCY Times

50 Free – 22.98

100 Free – 49.90

200 Free – 1:53.03

100 Fly – 56.08

400 IM – 4:32.72

Alabama placed 6th out of 12 teams at the SEC Championships last season, a drop from the previous year when they ranked 4th. With another year to improve, Parker could help strengthen the sprinting group at Alabama. Sophomore Cadence Vincent held the top time in the 50 free last season (22.10), while graduate student Diana Petkova recorded the fastest 100 free time (47.98).

Parker will join the rest of the 2025 recruiting class—Mazie Paradis, Madyson Hartway, Lili Ratzlaff, Isabella Chavez-Varela, and Lolly Milbaum—in heading to Alabama next fall. Paradis and Ratzlaff could also help strengthen the sprinting group. Paradis shows promise in the 50 free (23.37), while Ratzlaff has potential in the 100 free (50.48).

