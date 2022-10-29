After Becoming Youngest Champ Ever, Matt Sates Aiming for World Cup Title Repeat

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Day One Finals Heat Sheets

Reported by Sophie Kaufman.

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 2012

World Junior Record: 3:37.92, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 3:32.77, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

PODIUM:

Matt Sates continued his winning ways from Berlin, taking the men’s 400 free in a time of 3:37.52. That’s slightly off the 3:36.30 he went to win at the first stop of the FINA World Cup, but he was still over half a second ahead of second place. He’s now 5-for-6 at the World Cup, with his only loss coming in the 100 IM to Thomas Ceccon.

This is the same podium from Berlin, in the exact same finish order, as Kieran Smith touched second and Danas Rapsys took third. Like Sates, Smith was slightly slower than the time he went last weekend in Berlin. Rapsys, however, was significantly faster here, touching in 3:38.95 compared to 3:40.36. His lifetime best is 3:33.20, from the 2019 European SC Champs, which stands as Lithuania’s national record.