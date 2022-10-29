After Becoming Youngest Champ Ever, Matt Sates Aiming for World Cup Title Repeat

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
Reported by Sophie Kaufman.
MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS
- World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 2012
- World Junior Record: 3:37.92, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 3:32.77, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
PODIUM:
- Matt Sates (RSA) – 3:37.52
- Kieran Smith (USA) – 3:38.34
- Danas Rapsys (LTU) – 3:38.95
Matt Sates continued his winning ways from Berlin, taking the men’s 400 free in a time of 3:37.52. That’s slightly off the 3:36.30 he went to win at the first stop of the FINA World Cup, but he was still over half a second ahead of second place. He’s now 5-for-6 at the World Cup, with his only loss coming in the 100 IM to Thomas Ceccon.
This is the same podium from Berlin, in the exact same finish order, as Kieran Smith touched second and Danas Rapsys took third. Like Sates, Smith was slightly slower than the time he went last weekend in Berlin. Rapsys, however, was significantly faster here, touching in 3:38.95 compared to 3:40.36. His lifetime best is 3:33.20, from the 2019 European SC Champs, which stands as Lithuania’s national record.