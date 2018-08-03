Adam Peaty at Euros: “I’m a Completely Different Guy” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST SEMI-FINALS

World Record (WR): 57.13 – Adam Peaty , 2016

, 2016 World Junior Record (WJ): 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

European Record (ER): 57.13 – Adam Peaty , 2016

, 2016 European Junior Record (EJ): 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 57.89 – Adam Peaty, 2018

Sitting 5th at the turn, GBR’s James Wilby roared home on the final 50 to win the first semi of the men’s 100 breast, clocking 59.23. That falls just off his prelim PB of 59.12. Arno Kammingaand Andrius Sidlauskas also broke a minute to take 2nd and 3rd in the heat.

Wilby’s countryman Adam Peaty dominated the second semi in 58.04, also just off his prelim meet record of 57.89. Anton Chupkov came back from 8th at the turn to take 2nd in the heat in 59.43, closing in 30.81 for the 3rd seed overall.

Darragh Greene and Kirill Prigoda tied for 8th in 59.92, and will require a swim-off to see who advances through to tomorrow’s final. Greene breaks his Irish national record of 1:00.20 from the prelims, becoming the first man from Ireland ever under one minute.