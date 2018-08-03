2018 Euro’s Day 1 Pick’em Update: Surprises Abound

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre
- Meet Central
- Program
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
European Championships started off with a bang. Fantine Lesaffre, who was picked by 0 people in pick’em to win, won the women’s 400 IM. The next three places where taken by the effective co favorites. Ilaria Cusinato was 2nd picked by 39%, Hannah Miley was 3rd picked by 30%, and Aimee Willmott was 4th picked by 5%.
The men’s 400 free was won by favored Mykhaylo Romanchuk (55%), but there were surprises behind him. Henrik Christiansen (4%) was 2nd, Hennig Meuhleitner (3%) was 3rd and Felix Auboeck (6%) was 4th.
The upsets continued in the women’s 400 free relay. No place was correctly picked by more than 16% of entries with France (6%) winning followed by the Netherlands (12%), Denmark (16%), and Great Britain (14%).
The men’s relay was a bit more to expectations. It was won by Russia (56%). Italy were 2nd (27%) followed by Poland (2%), and Hungary (11%)
Standings
The day 1 winner was Sam with 45 points. They were followed by Nsgrr with 43, MrKnowItAll with 40, and emcakes with 39.
|Entry
|Score
|1
|Sam
|45
|2
|Nsgrr
|43
|3
|MrKnowItAll
|40
|4
|emcakes
|39
|5
|Dave
|38
|6
|Andrea AP
|36
|6
|CHDH
|36
|6
|Capolupii
|36
|6
|Ste
|36
|10
|Hawk19
|35
|10
|Gionny
|35
|10
|Dee
|35
|10
|JSutherlandSS
|35
|10
|MachoMat
|35
|10
|MIKPIK
|35
Tough day for me. I did only slightly better than most of the people who didn’t complete the form.