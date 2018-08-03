2018 Euro’s Day 1 Pick’em Update: Surprises Abound

European Championships started off with a bang. Fantine Lesaffre, who was picked by 0 people in pick’em to win, won the women’s 400 IM. The next three places where taken by the effective co favorites. Ilaria Cusinato was 2nd picked by 39%,  Hannah Miley was 3rd picked by 30%, and Aimee Willmott was 4th picked by 5%.

The men’s 400 free was won by favored Mykhaylo Romanchuk (55%), but there were surprises behind him.  Henrik Christiansen (4%) was 2nd, Hennig Meuhleitner (3%) was 3rd and Felix Auboeck (6%) was 4th.

The upsets continued in the women’s 400 free relay. No place was correctly picked by more than 16% of entries with France (6%) winning followed by the Netherlands (12%), Denmark (16%), and  Great Britain (14%).

The men’s relay was a bit more to expectations. It was won by Russia (56%). Italy were 2nd (27%) followed by Poland (2%), and Hungary (11%)

Standings

The day 1 winner was Sam with 45 points. They were followed by Nsgrr with 43, MrKnowItAll with 40, and emcakes with 39.

Entry Score
1 Sam 45
2 Nsgrr 43
3 MrKnowItAll 40
4 emcakes 39
5 Dave 38
6 Andrea AP 36
6 CHDH 36
6 Capolupii 36
6 Ste 36
10 Hawk19 35
10 Gionny 35
10 Dee 35
10 JSutherlandSS 35
10 MachoMat 35
10 MIKPIK 35

1
Marley09

Tough day for me. I did only slightly better than most of the people who didn’t complete the form.

