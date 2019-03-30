Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Abrahm DeVine Talks Stanford 400 IM Legacy with Ella Eastin (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Jared Anderson.

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

  • NCAA record: Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42
  • American record: Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42
  • U.S. Open record:Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42
  • Meet record: Chase Kalisz, Georgia (2017) – 3:33.42
  • 2018 Champion: Abrahm DeVine, Stanford – 3:35.29

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. Abrahm DeVine, Stanford – 3:36.41
  2. Sean Grieshop, Cal – 3:37.03
  3. Mike Thomas, Cal – 3:37.52
  4. Brendan Casey, Virginia – 3:38.43
  5. Trenton Julian, Cal – 3:39.83
  6. David Schlicht, Arizona – 3:41.77
  7. Kieran Smith, Florida – 3:43.12
  8. Mark Andrew, Penn – 3:43.76

Stanford’s Abrahm DeVine was patient through the butterfly and took the lead on backstroke, never giving it back en route to his second-straight national 400 IM title.

Things got interesting late, with Cal’s Sean Grieshop charging home like an animal, but DeVine had built enough of a lead to keep Grieshop at bay. DeVine was about a second off his swim from last year, but remains the #2 performer all-time behind American record-holder Chase Kalisz.

Grieshop was a wicked 49.33 on freestyle, charging home to go 3:37.03. That should leave the Cal sophomore just outside the top 10 performers of all-time in the event, and represents a huge breakthrough season – Grieshop’s best time coming into the season was 3:42.0.

