Abrahm DeVine Accuses Stanford Team of Homophobia; School Denies Allegations

Two-time United States world championships team member Abrahm DeVine posted on Instagram Sunday night alleging he was “kicked off” the Stanford swim team for being gay.

DeVine, who graduated from the school last spring, had been training there as a professional. He joined Team Elite in San Diego at the end of August but did not provide a reason for the change at the time.

“Plain and simple: there are surface level reasons I was kicked off the Stanford swim team, but I can tell you with certainty that it comes down to the fact that I am gay,” DeVine wrote.

Stanford head women’s and men’s team coaches Greg Meehan and Dan Schemmel deny that DeVine was asked to leave over being gay, but confirmed he was “not invited” to remain on the team. They gave SwimSwam the following joint statement:

“It is truly unfortunate Abe feels this way. That said, Abe wasn’t invited back to train with us this fall, as a postgraduate, for reasons entirely unrelated to his sexuality. We take pride in the inclusivity and supportiveness that exists on both our men’s and women’s teams, but we will continue to strive, as always, to improve those aspects of our culture.”

SwimSwam is also expecting a statement from DeVine on the situation.

Schemmel took over the men’s program in May after longtime coach Tedd Knapp retired. He brought in Neil Caskey as an assistant, and DeVine’s primary coach as an undergraduate, former assistant Jeff Kostoff, was named associate head coach at the University of Minnesota in August.

Meehan has headed the women’s program since 2012, and currently coaches a professional group that includes Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel and Ella Eastin.

“Everyone says they support me, and yet, for the millionth time, I am the only one speaking up,” DeVine wrote. “To my coaches who sport the pride flag on their desk, to the athletes who liked my pride photo on Instagram, I need you to wake up to what’s happening around you.” DeVine also wrote that Stanford “used” him.

DeVine, 23, was a member of the United States’ 2017 and 2019 FINA World Championships teams, finishing 10th in the 200 IM in 2017 and eighth in 2019. He also finished second to Chase Kalisz in the 200 IM at U.S. Summer Nationals in 2018, qualifying for Pan Pacs later that summer, where he finished fifth in the event.

He came out publicly as gay in September 2018.

A Seattle native, DeVine was also announced as a member of the ISL’s DC Trident in June and signed with swimwear brand arena in July, and became a two-time individual NCAA champion int he 400 IM his junior and senior seasons in Palo Alto.