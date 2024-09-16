A3 Performance Named Official Swimwear Partner of the Costa Rica Federation of Aquatic Sports

A3 Performance has been a SwimSwam partner since 2012.

Oconomowoc, WI, September 16th, 2024 – A3 Performance, a global leader in competitive swimwear and gear, is proud to announce its new partnership as the official swimwear partner of the Costa Rica Federation of Aquatic Sports (FECODA). This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both organizations in their shared mission to elevate the sport of swimming in Costa Rica and empower athletes to achieve their best.

A3 Performance is widely recognized for its innovative swimwear designs and commitment to enhancing athletic performance in the water. The brand’s cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to excellence align perfectly with FECODA’s mission to develop world-class swimmers and promote aquatic sports across the nation.

“We are excited and honored to partner with the Costa Rica Federation of Aquatic Sports as their official swimwear partner,” said Dan Meinholz, Founder & CEO of A3 Performance. “Costa Rica has a growing and vibrant swimming community, and we are thrilled to support the nation’s athletes with our state-of-the-art swimwear and equipment. Through this partnership, we aim to help Costa Rican swimmers reach new heights on the international stage.”

The Costa Rica Federation of Aquatic Sports has been instrumental in fostering swimming talent and organizing competitions that enhance the sport’s profile throughout the country. With A3 Performance’s support, FECODA plans to expand its training programs, provide athletes with access to premium swimwear and gear, and create more opportunities for Costa Rican swimmers to compete at elite levels.

“We are thrilled to welcome A3 Performance as our official partner of aquatic disciplines,” said Luis Fernando Solano Montero, president of FECODA. “This partnership represents a shared commitment to the growth of aquatic sports in Costa Rica. A3 Performance’s expertise in competitive swimwear will undoubtedly contribute to the development of our athletes and help us achieve greater success in international competitions.”

As part of the agreement, A3 Performance will provide technical expertise, product support, and other valuable resources to FECODA’s athletes and coaches. This partnership is set to elevate Costa Rica’s presence in the global swimming community and foster a culture of excellence within the sport.

Both A3 Performance and the Costa Rica Federation of Aquatic Sports look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will drive the growth of swimming in Costa Rica and position the nation’s athletes for success on the world stage.

For more information, please visit:

About A3 Performance:

A3 Performance is a leading provider of high-performance swimwear and training gear, committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the sport. With a focus on excellence, A3 Performance empowers athletes to achieve their highest potential.