The Hungry Swimmer: Egg Roll In A Bowl

This protein and veggie-packed recipe makes a terrific meal-prep option that will set you up with ready-to-go healthy dinners or lunches for a week. It yields about 6–8 servings depending on your portion size. Serve it with rice and steamed broccoli to make it go a little further or, for a KETO-friendly option, eat it as-is!

Ingredients

2 lbs of 80/20 ground beef

1 cabbage (shredded; about 4-5 cups)

3 large carrots (shredded, about 1.5-2 cups)

1 tbsp fresh ground ginger or ginger paste

2 tbsp minced garlic

½ cup soy sauce (divided into two ¼ cup portions)

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

2 tsp Chinese five spice

5 eggs

3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp ground black pepper

¼ cup chopped green onions

To Serve

Sriracha

Extra soy sauce

Instructions