The Hungry Swimmer: Egg Roll In A Bowl

This protein and veggie-packed recipe makes a terrific meal-prep option that will set you up with ready-to-go healthy dinners or lunches for a week. It yields about 6–8 servings depending on your portion size. Serve it with rice and steamed broccoli to make it go a little further or, for a KETO-friendly option, eat it as-is!
Ingredients
- 2 lbs of 80/20 ground beef
- 1 cabbage (shredded; about 4-5 cups)
- 3 large carrots (shredded, about 1.5-2 cups)
- 1 tbsp fresh ground ginger or ginger paste
- 2 tbsp minced garlic
- ½ cup soy sauce (divided into two ¼ cup portions)
- 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 2 tsp Chinese five spice
- 5 eggs
- 3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- ¼ cup chopped green onions
To Serve
- Sriracha
- Extra soy sauce
Instructions
- In a large sauté pan or wok, brown the ground beef over medium-high heat until it is broken up into small pieces and no pink is visible anywhere. Drain as much excess fat from the pan as you can.
- Create a small well in the center of the beef and add the minced garlic and ginger. Allow these to sauté and become fragrant for a few minutes before stirring them in to mix with the ground beef.
- Add the first ¼ cup of soy sauce, the rice wine vinegar, sesame oil and Chinese five spice. Stir to combine.
- Create another well in the center of the pan and crack in the 5 eggs. Allow them to begin to cook. When they are about halfway done, mix them thoroughly with the ground beef. Cover the pan with a lid and allow the eggs to steam to finish cooking. About 3 minutes.
- Uncover the pan and add the shredded cabbage and carrots. Mix evenly with the ground beef. Add your second ¼ cup of soy sauce, in addition to the garlic powder and onion powder. Stir to combine and cover with a lid. Allow this mixture to steam for 5-7 minutes.
- Uncover the pan and remove it from the heat. Add the ground black pepper, sesame seeds and green onions. Stir to combine, then serve and enjoy!