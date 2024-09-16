Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Hungry Swimmer: Egg Roll In A Bowl

by Sophia Vale 0

September 16th, 2024 Hungry Swimmer

This protein and veggie-packed recipe makes a terrific meal-prep option that will set you up with ready-to-go healthy dinners or lunches for a week. It yields about 6–8 servings depending on your portion size. Serve it with rice and steamed broccoli to make it go a little further or, for a KETO-friendly option, eat it as-is!

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs of 80/20 ground beef
  • 1 cabbage (shredded; about 4-5 cups)
  • 3 large carrots (shredded, about 1.5-2 cups)
  • 1 tbsp fresh ground ginger or ginger paste
  • 2 tbsp minced garlic
  • ½ cup soy sauce (divided into two ¼ cup portions)
  • 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
  • 2 tbsp toasted sesame oil
  • 2 tsp Chinese five spice
  • 5 eggs
  • 3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup chopped green onions

To Serve

  • Sriracha
  • Extra soy sauce

Instructions

  • In a large sauté pan or wok, brown the ground beef over medium-high heat until it is broken up into small pieces and no pink is visible anywhere. Drain as much excess fat from the pan as you can.
  • Create a small well in the center of the beef and add the minced garlic and ginger. Allow these to sauté and become fragrant for a few minutes before stirring them in to mix with the ground beef.
  • Add the first ¼ cup of soy sauce, the rice wine vinegar, sesame oil and Chinese five spice. Stir to combine.
  • Create another well in the center of the pan and crack in the 5 eggs. Allow them to begin to cook. When they are about halfway done, mix them thoroughly with the ground beef. Cover the pan with a lid and allow the eggs to steam to finish cooking. About 3 minutes.
  • Uncover the pan and add the shredded cabbage and carrots. Mix evenly with the ground beef. Add your second ¼ cup of soy sauce, in addition to the garlic powder and onion powder. Stir to combine and cover with a lid. Allow this mixture to steam for 5-7 minutes.
  • Uncover the pan and remove it from the heat. Add the ground black pepper, sesame seeds and green onions. Stir to combine, then serve and enjoy!

