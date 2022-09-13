A Golden Wedding: Olympic Champs Kromowidjojo And Weertman Get Married

Dutch Olympic champions Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Ferry Weertman got married on September 10, 2022. Kromowidjojo and Weertman announced their engagement back in December of 2019 and specified at the time that they would wait until after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to officially tie the knot.

They stuck to their word and waited until after racing at the Olympics, which were delayed by a year due to COVID-19. Both Kromowidjojo and Weertman competed at those games and have since retired from the sport.

The duo shared a photo from their wedding via Instagram, along with a video of Dutch DJ Brennan Heart who made a surprise appearance at their wedding. Several fellow Olympians were in attendance at the event including Femke Heemskerk, Arno Kamminga, and Kira Toussaint.

Kromowidjojo swam at her fourth Olympic Games in 2021 and nearly got onto the podium in the 50 freestyle but wound-up 4th overall in a 24.30. She also made the final in the 100 freestyle where she hit a 52.79 for 6th place. Kromowidjojo ended her legendary career in January of 2022. During her time as one of the world’s top sprinters, Kromowidjojo won 2012 Olympic gold in the 50 and 100 freestyle, won Olympic gold in the 4×100 freestyle in 2008, and collected a total of 45 medals across 12 different World Championships meets.

Kromowidjojo and Weertman swam on opposite ends of the freestyle spectrum as Weertman was a distance freestyle expert. He won his Olympic gold medal in the 10km open water race at Rio 2016. He also won gold in that event at the 2017 World Championships and at the 2014 and 2018 European Championships. Weertman competed at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, placing 7th overall in the 10km open water race. He announced his retirement from the sport later that year in December 2021.