7 Times National Champion Swimmer Arun Kumar Shaw Ka Nidhan

Socialnews.xyz Ki Ek News Me Btaya Gaya Ki Bengal Amateur Swimming Association Ne Apne Statement Me Confirm Krte Hue Bataya Ki 7 Baar National Champion Rah Chuke Arun Kumar Shaw Ne Thursday Ko Is Duniya Se Alvida Kar Liya , Arun Kumar Shaw Ki Tabiyat Kafi Lambe Samay Se Khrab Chal Rhi Thi.

Arun Kumar Shaw Ki Age 82 Years Thi, Shaw Apne State Ke Phle Aise Swimmer The Jinko 1967 Me Arjun Award Mila. 1958 Me Arun Kumar Shaw Ne Apni Phli National Championships Jeeti. Shaw Ne 1959,1962,1964, 1965-67 Me National Championships Jeeti And Kafi Sare National Records Bhi Bnaye.

Arun Kumar Shaw Ko Shradhanjali Dete Hue Bengal Amateur Swimming Association Ne Apne Statement Me Likha Ki :

“We Pay Our Respectable Homage To The Departed Soul Of Arun Shaw And Pray Almighty May His Soul Rest In Peace.

“We Have Also Received A Condolence Message From Shri Virendra Nanavati, Vice-President, IOA And CEO, Swimming Federation Of India, Which Is Also Sent To You For Your Kind Information,” Bengal Amateur Swimming Association President Ramanuj Mukhopadhyay Said.

(Upar Likhi Gayi Statement Socialnews.xyz Se Direct Li Gyi Hai)

