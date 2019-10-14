7 Pepperdine Edges #6 Cal in OT to Lead Six Week 6 WP Upsets

The first upset of the week came on Wednesday just hours after the Week 6 rankings were released.

Pomona-Pitzer, which was tabbed to spend its second week at #18, fell to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 9-8, setting the table for five more upsets to come on the weekend.

The lone Top 10 upset saw #7 Pepperdine edge out #6 Cal 13-12 in overtime on the road Saturday. It marked the Waves first win of the Bears since 2008 and first road win over Cal since 2005. Pepperdine then held rank with a 10-9 win over vote getter San Jose State on Sunday. Both schools are in the midst of some turmoil, as ongoing wildfires are encroaching on both campuses and causing scheduled power outages.

The entire top 20 and all five teams which received votes were in action save #17 Fordham.

Upsets

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps def. #18 Pomona-Pitzer 9-8 – The Stags outscored the Sagehens 3-2 in the second half to secure the upset. Ethan Lewis put in four goals, while Christian Thornton notched a hat trick for CMS. Riley Mangan scored twice for Pomona-Pitzer. The Sagehens rallied from down 8-6 with goals by Joseph Schafer and Mangan to tie the score at 8 in the final quarter, before Lewis scored the game winner for Claremont-Mudd-Scripps with 1:49 to play.

goals, to vault into the lead. Navy cut the margin to one at 8-7 in the final stanza, but LaSalle responded with scores by Waechter and to make it 10-7. A score marked the final tally of the game for Navy. Waechter netted six goals for the Explorers, while paced Navy with two scores. Concordia (Irvine) def. RV Santa Clara 11-10 – Marius Jakimcikas dropped in six goals as the Eagles bested the Broncos. Santa Clara led 4-3 at the half, but was outscore 8-6 down the stretch. The teams were tied at 7 after three quarters, but goals by Messan Moore (7:21) and Jakimcikas (6:29) put Concordia up 9-7. Mac Carey had Santa Clara within one (9-8) with 3:54 to play. Shane Hughes made it a one-goal game again with 3:19 left, but Jakimcikas scored the eventual game winner with 40 ticks left. Carey put in the game’s final goal with 35 seconds to go. Carey added four goals, while Hughes notched a hat trick for the Broncos.

Overtime

#7 Pepperdine def. #6 Cal 13-12 OT

Notes

#20 Cal Baptist saw two records set on the weekend. Christian Britton set a record for consecutive games with an assist (20), breaking Chris Morgan ‘s record of 19 in a row from the 2006 season. The Lancers also tied the program record for goals in a game with 26 in a 26-13 win over Ottawa (Arizona), matching their output from the Sept. 2, 2017 game vs. McKendree.



There is one match left on the slate for the week as Washington & Jefferson heads to Cal Tech on Monday night.

