4x WIAA 2A State Champion Ben Madson Commits to Mizzou (2025)

Ben Madson of Wenatchee, Washington has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Missouri starting in the fall. Madson is a high school senior attending Pullman High School and currently swims year-round with Velocity Swimming.

“I chose Mizzou because the team felt like home.”

Madson recently competed at Winter Juniors – West, where he made a pair of finals appearances in personal best fashion in his signature backstroke events. He finished 10th in the 100 back (47.76) and 23rd in the 200 back (1:47.79). In 2023, he only competed in the shorter backstroke distance and finished 14th overall.

Last March, Madson led the Pullman High School boys team to their second straight Washington 2A state title. He went a perfect four-for-four in wins, breaking a five-year-old 2A meet record in the 100 back (48.61) and also striking gold in the 50 free (20.83). Madson was also a part of Pullman’s winning 200 medley and 400 free relays, the latter of which was also a new 2A record.

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 47.76

200 back – 1:47.45

50 free – 20.80

100 free – 45.75

Madson will join the Tigers’ class of 2029 alongside Jadeon Carter, Drew Ploof, and Sebastian Gonzalez Barboza. Mizzou finished 8th out of 10 teams in the men’s meet at the 2024 SEC Championships.

