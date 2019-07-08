4th Seed Munoz Scratches Day 6 Prelims At World University Games

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

Only one top 10 seed has taken a scratch on day 6 of the 2019 World University Games: 4th-seeded Lidon Munoz del Campo of Spain.

Munoz does not appear on start lists for Tuesday morning’s session. She had entered the 50, 100 and 200 frees at this meet, all with relatively high seeds. But Munoz scratched the 100 and 200 earlier this week and it appears she will not compete in Napoli this week.

The other notable scratch comes in the women’s 200 fly, where German do-everything star Lisa Hopink is not on the start lists. Hopink is also entered in the 50 free this morning, and dropping the fly race allows her to focus primarily on her sprint free today. Hopink already won a silver medal in the 100 free earlier in the meet, and bronze in last night’s 100 butterfly.

Full scratches from circle-seeded heats, day 5:

Men’s 50 Free

#24 seed Karol Ostrowski, Poland

Women’s 200 Fly

#13 seed Lisa Hopink, Germany

Germany #20 seed Raina Ramdhani, Indonesia

Women’s 50 Free

#4 Lidon Munoz del Campo, Spain

Men’s 4×200 Free Relay