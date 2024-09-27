2026 “Honorable Mention” Zetta Grace Bartee Makes Verbal Commitment to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Zetta Grace Bartee from Charlotte, North Carolina, has announced her verbal commitment to Auburn University for 2026-27, telling SwimSwam, “I can’t wait to be a part of the Auburn family!!!”

Bartee swims for Providence Day School and, as of this fall, Mecklenburg Swim Association. She specializes mainly in fly and free. We named her to the “Honorable Mention” section of our Way Too Early List of top recruits from the high school class of 2026 thanks in no small part to her outstanding performances at 2023 Winter Juniors East. There, while representing SwimMAC Carolina, she placed 17th in the 200 fly (1:58.11) and 20th in the 100 fly (54.01), hitting big PBs in both events. She also clocked a lifetime best in the 200 IM (2:04.19).

A couple of months later, she put up a best time in the 200 free (1:49.34) to win the state title at the North Carolina Independent Schools Division 1 State Championships, where she also took 3rd in the 100 fly (55.15). She kicked off 2024 long course season with a slew of top-8 finishes at Greensboro Sectionals (6th in the 100 free, 5th in the 200 free, 4th in the 100 fly, and 5th in the 200 fly). And, still with SwimMAC, she wrapped up the summer with PBs in the LCM 100 free (57.81), 200 free (2:04.89), 100 fly (1:00.98), and 200 IM (2:21.73) at Minneapolis Futures.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:58.11

100 fly – 53.89

200 free – 1:48.09

100 free – 50.64

50 free – 23.71

200 IM – 2:02.10

Bartee would have ranked 4th on the Auburn depth chart in the 200 fly last season behind Meghan Lee (1:54.83), Casey Cullen (1:56.98), and Averee Preble (1:57.94), and 9th in the 100 fly behind Lee (50.66), Ellie Waldrep (52.29), Lawson Ficken (52.48), Abby Gibbons (52.64), Morgan Carteaux (52.71), Lexie Mulvihill (53.48), Avery Bargeron (53.49), and Carissa Rinard (53.86).

The Tigers finished 4th out of 12 women’s teams, with 879.5 points, at the 2024 SEC Championships.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Auburn University! Thank you so much to my family, friends, and coaches for being there for me throughout this process, I wouldn’t be where I am without y’all. War Eagle!!”

