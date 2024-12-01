2026 “Best Of The Rest” Recruit Ella Gaca Commits To USC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ella Gaca-Thiele, a Winter Juniors qualifier and two-time Colorado state champion from Fort Collins, Colorado, has verbally committed to the University of Southern California for the fall of 2026. She announced her commitment on her Instagram account.

Gaca-Thiele is one of three verbal commitments in the Trojans’ class of 2030, joining Hailey Weiler and Rylee Hutchinson.

I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of Southern California! I am grateful for God, my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way. Also, a special thanks to Coach Megan and Coach Lea for giving me this opportunity! FIGHT ON!❤️💛✌️

In SwimSwam’s high school class of 2026 recruit rankings, Gaca-Thiele was listed as a “Best Of The Rest” recruit in the sprint freestyle category.

Best Times:

50 free: 22.98

100 free: 49.92

200 free: 1:50.13

100 fly: 55.79

Gaca-Thiele, who swims for the Fort Collins Area Swim Team and Fossil Ridge High School, was the CHSAA Girls 5A State champion in the 50 and 100 free. The 5A division is for Colorado high schools with a student body greater than 1,684 individuals. At this meet, which was held in February 2024, Gaca-Thiele set personal best times in the 50 and 100 free.

In addition, Gaca-Thiele also raced at the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships — West last December, placing 24th in the 100 free, 97th in the 50 free, 103rd in the 100 fly and 83rd in the 200 IM.

