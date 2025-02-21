2025 SEC Championship: Day 5 Prelim Scratches – Gaps Open in Women’s 200 Fly and 100 Back

2025 SEC Championships

After scratching all of her individual races yesterday, Florida’s Bella Sims is back in action this morning. Sims was the #3 seed in the 200 fly but has pulled out of the event, opting instead to race the 100 back, in which she is the #1 seed. Three other top 24 swimmers dropped out of the 200 fly, all seeded within the top 16: Texas’s Abigail Arens (#7) and Angie Coe (#15) and Florida’s Mabel Zavaros (#16). This leaves some room for other competitors to make a move and get into a finals heat tonight.

Another spot for swimmers to shake up the competition could be the women’s 100 back, as four top 24 swimmers have opted out of the event. This includes #4 seed Emma Sticklen and #8 seed Oliva Bray, both of whom chose to compete in the 200 fly instead.

Florida’s Josh Liendo has cleared his schedule for the day, dropping out of the 200 fly despite being the #2 seed. This leaves him open to compete in the 100 free tomorrow, in which he is currently seeded 7th. Meanwhile Luca Urlando will look to hold on to his top spot in the 200 fly after pulling out of the 100 back, in which he was the #9 seed. The men’s 100 back saw two other other top 16 swimmers opt out of the event: Bjoern Kamman (#11) and Tommy Hagar (#16) both scratched, opening up a decent gap for other swimmers to make a move and climb the rankings.

All Top-24 Scratches