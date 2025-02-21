Grand Valley State Puts On Dominant Performance On Day 2 of GLIAC Championships

2025 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: Holland Aquatic Center, Holland, MI

Defending Champions: Grand Valley State women (2x); Grand Valley State men (10x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana (men), Davenport, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Saginaw Valley State, St. Cloud State (men), Wayne State

Day 1 Results (PDF)

Day 2 Results (PDF)

Courtesy: GVSU Athletics

HOLLAND, Mich. – After an impressive showing on Day 2, the swim and dive team continues to lead the competition, with the men’s team scoring 391.5 and the women’s team scoring 546.

Lucy Hedley broke the GLIAC overall, meet record, pool record, and school record with a time of 1:46.71 in the 200 freestyle. Hedley beat the school record that was almost 10 years old. This is her second time being a GLIAC Champion in this repected event.

Alysa Wager touched the wall at 55.14 to take silver for the Lakers. Sara Alvarez grabbed gold for the Lakers in the 400 IM with a time of 4:18.63.

The GVSU women’s 400 medley relay team set a new meet record and school record. Members include Hedley, Proietti, Wager, and Alvarez to touch the wall at 3:41.49.

Esteban Nunez Del Prado touched the wall at 46.78 to set a new freshman record and take home gold for the Lakers in the 100 Butterfly.

Matt Bosch completed the 200 free with a time of 1:33.64. He broke the GLIAC overall, meet record, school record, and pool record. Bosch is a back to back champion in this respected event.

Matthew Blommel dove into second place with a score of 470.80 in the 3 mtr. Dive. Blommel is now a back-to-back champion in this event.