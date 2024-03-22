2024 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Pick ‘Em Shows Lots of Chalk So Far in Athens

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Thanks to A3, a SwimSwam Partner, for providing prizes for the Pick ‘Em Contest.
Thursday provided electricity at the 2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship, with no win on the day coming in anything-less-than an incredible time.
Within context of the Pick ‘Em contest, though, there wasn’t much surprise on the day.
Correct Winners Pick Percentage
- 500 free – 396/439 (90.2%)
- 200 IM – 434/439 (98.9%)
- 50 free – 436/439 (99.1%)
Of the four who didn’t pick Gretchen Walsh to win the 50 free, one picked NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who was 2nd; one didn’t make a pick; and one picked Louisville’s Julia Dennis.
While I respect the homerism of “BirdsWithTeeth5000” picking the Louisville 1-2-3, I think in that case I still would’ve put Albiero 1st and not 3rd.
That 50 free was one of the most predicted/predictable events we’ve ever seen. 310 entries (70.6%) correctly picked Katharine Berkoff for 2nd, 264 correctly picked Jasmine Nocentini for 3rd (60.1%), and 225 correctly picked Gabi Albiero for 4th (51.3%).
Another way to look at it: there were 6,193 points scored among 439 entries in that event. That’s an average of 14.1 of a possible 22 points per entry.
For comparison, there were only 5,132 points scored in the 200 IM, 4,131 points scored in the 500 free, 5,393 points scored in the 200 free relay, and only 2,255 points scored in Florida’s big upset win in the 800 free relay on Wednesday.
Day 2 Event Winners:
- 500 free – Bella Sims, Florida, 4:32.47
- 200 IM – Alex Walsh, Virginia, 1:49.20 (Pool Record)
- 50 free – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, 20.37 (NCAA, American, US Open Record)
- 200 free relay – Virginia, 1:24.05 (NCAA Championship Record)
The Day 2 winner, who will get an A3 Power Chute and an A3 t-shirt, is user maxcorn57. User alphax tied for the most points on the day, but is not eligible for tangible prizes (but does take big bragging rights home).
maxcorn57 also took over the overall lead with 83 points through two days. Just to hammer home again how close we’ve been to chalk early in this meet: last year after two days, the leader had 75 points, followed a bunch of 71s. This year, 32 users had at least 75 points and 75 users had at least 71 points.
Day 2 Standings (Daily)
|Rank
|Username
|Day 1 Total
|Day 2 Total
|Total to Date
|1
|alphax
|16
|63
|79
|1
|maxcorn57
|20
|63
|83
|3
|Walls
|16
|61
|77
|4
|VFL
|15
|60
|75
|4
|marycatherine54321
|19
|60
|79
|4
|ehk
|19
|60
|79
|4
|Captain Salmon
|17
|60
|77
|4
|anmase010118
|18
|60
|78
|9
|4 up 0 down
|11
|59
|70
|9
|avery gator 🗣️
|23
|59
|82
|9
|JSP – ATL
|14
|59
|73
|9
|RMS
|21
|59
|80
|9
|LPS1
|21
|59
|80
|9
|`’`‘ \_>_o_
|14
|59
|73
|9
|Benjamin’sButtons
|19
|59
|78
|9
|CavaDore
|5
|59
|64
|9
|Dewey
|17
|59
|76
|18
|Obnoxious Observer
|15
|58
|73
|18
|WaltLongmire
|15
|58
|73
|18
|RobinDallaV
|15
|58
|73
|18
|Grand Moff Tarkin
|11
|58
|69
|18
|The Penguin
|15
|58
|73
|23
|Zach R.
|16
|57
|73
|23
|JRLSWIM
|17
|57
|74
|23
|nickim317
|17
|57
|74
|23
|neffry
|16
|57
|73
|23
|kiwifruit
|17
|57
|74
|23
|BuckI
|16
|57
|73
|23
|Old Swim Coach
|20
|57
|77
|23
|Thorn0315
|15
|57
|72
|23
|swimcoachkelley
|20
|57
|77
|23
|FSUswammer
|19
|57
|76
|23
|Kingsley
|18
|57
|75
|23
|brucewv
|19
|57
|76
|35
|DirtyUndies
|12
|56
|68
|35
|Logsthedog
|20
|56
|76
|35
|nycbirds
|18
|56
|74
|35
|swimsns98
|21
|56
|77
|35
|HunterHye
|15
|56
|71
|35
|Ericmay16
|14
|56
|70
|35
|Swim Alchemist
|16
|56
|72
|35
|DeSorboEffect
|15
|56
|71
|35
|B1Gslay
|9
|56
|65
|35
|Mac C
|17
|56
|73
|35
|StanfordH8er
|17
|56
|73
|35
|UWRF D-Squad
|14
|56
|70
|35
|Bray
|8
|56
|64
|35
|mhowell
|8
|56
|64
|35
|Michael Pfizer Andrew
|20
|56
|76
|35
|Tacstrength
|12
|56
|68
|35
|Bradentiff
|16
|56
|72
|35
|The_Turmanator
|26
|56
|82
|35
|DarNguyen
|16
|56
|72
|54
|Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know
|20
|55
|75
|54
|MissM
|15
|55
|70
|54
|Teamwiess
|15
|55
|70
|54
|Gilrad Xyvers
|12
|55
|67
|54
|Anthony G
|23
|55
|78
|54
|ThatSwimKid
|25
|55
|80
|60
|Chenward3pi
|18
|54
|72
|60
|Johnny Pash
|16
|54
|70
|60
|CoachG-eezy
|12
|54
|66
|60
|HSWIMMER97
|11
|54
|65
|60
|MichaelB31
|14
|54
|68
|60
|Jkoles
|15
|54
|69
|60
|woleai
|16
|54
|70
|60
|rainking32
|14
|54
|68
|60
|SwamBikeRun79
|13
|54
|67
|69
|The Barge
|10
|53
|63
|69
|emoney117
|18
|53
|71
|69
|Tea rex
|19
|53
|72
|69
|SalParadise
|21
|53
|74
|69
|DrSwammer
|16
|53
|69
|69
|G0TTAB3FR3SH
|15
|53
|68
|69
|JaySock
|15
|53
|68
|69
|jswims
|15
|53
|68
|69
|Georgia_h
|16
|53
|69
|69
|Ethebanger
|20
|53
|73
|69
|Bob1
|17
|53
|70
|69
|Suziq
|16
|53
|69
|69
|Coach Hawk
|12
|53
|65
|69
|Njames08
|23
|53
|76
|69
|jeffthejuicebox
|16
|53
|69
|69
|Jallen
|12
|53
|65
|69
|Josh in the can
|15
|53
|68
|69
|Claire
|16
|53
|69
|69
|Lil Swimmy
|12
|53
|65
|69
|Billkeyaz
|17
|53
|70
|69
|Blueabyss1117
|12
|53
|65
|69
|JAndersonHoo
|16
|53
|69
|69
|pilkka777
|12
|53
|65
|69
|Isaac
|20
|53
|73
|69
|Virginia’s Distance Group
|21
|53
|74
|69
|JBish
|14
|53
|67
|69
|Timmy Cheng
|15
|53
|68
|69
|We Love Candy Corn
|26
|53
|79
|69
|Mallie Moo
|12
|53
|65
|69
|OldManButterfly
|13
|53
|66
|69
|Ajansz
|15
|53
|68
|69
|Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra!
|15
|53
|68
|69
|BooneSwim
|11
|53
|64
|69
|swimbradford03
|16
|53
|69
|69
|green
|19
|53
|72
|69
|valkyrie917
|18
|53
|71
|105
|GinningCircle4
|18
|52
|70
|105
|granite
|17
|52
|69
|105
|BstrokeDevil
|16
|52
|68
|105
|swimswamswum24
|19
|52
|71
|105
|holla back gurl
|12
|52
|64
|105
|TheRealSam
|14
|52
|66
|105
|SwimPop
|17
|52
|69
|105
|Friuti
|12
|52
|64
|105
|Vegas Gold
|13
|52
|65
|105
|backstrokebro
|21
|52
|73
|105
|DragonSwim
|18
|52
|70
|105
|Not Even Close
|16
|52
|68
|105
|Cleanfilter19
|16
|52
|68
|105
|CargillK
|21
|52
|73
|105
|aveswim
|14
|52
|66
|105
|USAUSAUSA
|15
|52
|67
|105
|Abertson
|19
|52
|71
|105
|Britt6210
|16
|52
|68
|105
|kswims
|18
|52
|70
|105
|Eric Bang
|15
|52
|67
|105
|swimtomswim
|12
|52
|64
|105
|Pance
|20
|52
|72
|105
|Rowotter
|14
|52
|66
|105
|Stanfordwillwin
|25
|52
|77
|105
|The Yardinals
|17
|52
|69
|105
|Scott C
|18
|52
|70
|105
|Former Ute
|15
|52
|67
|105
|SwimCoachBS
|13
|52
|65
|105
|Rumbuns
|25
|52
|77
|105
|Aznswimmaboi12
|15
|52
|67
|105
|Roxanne Debris
|11
|52
|63
|105
|TSwimming12
|16
|52
|68
|105
|swimtigerz
|18
|52
|70
|105
|BOLO
|15
|52
|67
|105
|Big Zippy
|15
|52
|67
|105
|DeepEnder
|23
|52
|75
|105
|njcarpenter8
|5
|52
|57
|105
|VicMaster
|16
|52
|68
|105
|MikeMikeMike
|25
|52
|77
|105
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|16
|52
|68
|105
|Maxilla
|16
|52
|68
|146
|scall127
|15
|51
|66
|146
|PVSFree
|17
|51
|68
|146
|KCB
|20
|51
|71
|149
|Willswim
|15
|50
|65
|149
|JR123469
|11
|50
|61
|149
|(G)olden Bear
|12
|50
|62
|149
|rememberwhen
|16
|50
|66
|149
|[email protected]
|17
|50
|67
|149
|BeefEater
|16
|50
|66
|149
|BLASTOFF🇺🇸
|19
|50
|69
|149
|rachelkxo
|16
|50
|66
|149
|HuddyHarris
|26
|50
|76
|149
|AVD fan club
|14
|50
|64
|149
|W
|19
|50
|69
|149
|RealSlimThomas
|9
|50
|59
|149
|Briman206
|21
|50
|71
|149
|Jlynk
|21
|50
|71
|149
|Tree boy
|18
|50
|68
|149
|Johnny Vanilla Chocolate
|17
|50
|67
|149
|nsettembrine
|15
|50
|65
|149
|GoMFBeers
|15
|50
|65
|149
|olvia dunne
|16
|50
|66
|149
|Danny
|16
|50
|66
|149
|allip13
|22
|50
|72
|149
|Mark SwimSwam
|12
|50
|62
|149
|Njl0602
|19
|50
|69
|149
|NCAP#1
|12
|50
|62
|173
|Winnerwinnerchcikendinner
|13
|49
|62
|173
|Kt1212
|12
|49
|61
|173
|I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
|17
|49
|66
|173
|Bub09
|15
|49
|64
|173
|Swimmer24
|21
|49
|70
|173
|packfan31
|21
|49
|70
|173
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|16
|49
|65
|173
|reesierose118
|20
|49
|69
|173
|Perc.olator
|12
|49
|61
|173
|PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney
|15
|49
|64
|173
|Swimmer I.M
|12
|49
|61
|173
|saltie
|14
|49
|63
|173
|RG59
|12
|49
|61
|173
|csc151
|12
|49
|61
|173
|The Best
|19
|49
|68
|173
|swimmer1028083
|14
|49
|63
|173
|OldBay
|22
|49
|71
|173
|slackerswimmer
|20
|49
|69
|173
|Swimmerhamzah
|16
|49
|65
|173
|k8thegr8
|12
|49
|61
|173
|coachemup
|12
|49
|61
|173
|Meredith Lipsey
|15
|49
|64
|173
|mds
|12
|49
|61
|173
|Ashley_Maloon
|14
|49
|63
|173
|Bruh (womens)
|11
|49
|60
|173
|Uswm2slo
|15
|49
|64
|173
|flintp3
|16
|49
|65
|173
|Hint of Lime
|17
|49
|66
|173
|hoos25
|15
|49
|64
|173
|Kwazii
|15
|49
|64
|173
|swim6847
|19
|49
|68
|173
|oms2024
|16
|49
|65
|173
|rubyann
|20
|49
|69
|173
|cvh123
|16
|49
|65
|173
|Stefano
|18
|49
|67
|173
|Hot Boy
|12
|49
|61
|173
|PhillyMark
|12
|49
|61
|173
|HulkSwim
|12
|49
|61
|173
|mailroom lil bro
|15
|49
|64
|173
|JB123
|18
|49
|67
|173
|tooturnt
|22
|49
|71
|173
|cab504
|23
|49
|72
|173
|SC
|12
|49
|61
|173
|Aspidites
|17
|49
|66
|173
|Bimbambumsunyangisabum
|15
|49
|64
|218
|richteller
|12
|48
|60
|218
|SwimDad1712
|21
|48
|69
|218
|Unmet Goal
|18
|48
|66
|218
|Go Blue
|15
|48
|63
|218
|forsomereason
|19
|48
|67
|218
|Vbott23
|15
|48
|63
|218
|cesalaur
|13
|48
|61
|218
|Toetaf
|21
|48
|69
|218
|Narwhalsr#1
|19
|48
|67
|218
|celo_11
|15
|48
|63
|218
|bella sims bellyflop
|21
|48
|69
|218
|33swimmer
|12
|48
|60
|218
|Storm S&D
|13
|48
|61
|218
|pianoback
|15
|48
|63
|218
|Sports Lover
|22
|48
|70
|218
|smalle22
|16
|48
|64
|218
|swimswum
|5
|48
|53
|218
|ryanjnoyes
|17
|48
|65
|218
|WAC Sea Tigers
|11
|48
|59
|218
|MJRwins
|19
|48
|67
|218
|washedupswammer
|10
|48
|58
|218
|JTL
|18
|48
|66
|240
|Marzipan
|15
|47
|62
|240
|maarijka
|22
|47
|69
|240
|swammermom
|11
|47
|58
|240
|DrMama423
|10
|47
|57
|240
|Vst5911
|15
|47
|62
|240
|Parliment of Owls
|6
|47
|53
|240
|…..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::….
|20
|47
|67
|240
|$Ar.Jay$
|19
|47
|66
|240
|aynsleemae
|18
|47
|65
|240
|swimbrim
|21
|47
|68
|240
|ddn
|17
|47
|64
|251
|NJSWIMFAN
|27
|46
|73
|251
|flyohwhy
|18
|46
|64
|251
|swimfan28
|18
|46
|64
|251
|Misty
|20
|46
|66
|251
|ACLF
|22
|46
|68
|251
|Disalle is Boyz with Tan!
|15
|46
|61
|251
|Ashe
|19
|46
|65
|251
|Wade
|20
|46
|66
|251
|jachymerin
|22
|46
|68
|251
|James Bond
|15
|46
|61
|251
|EmmaLynne16
|11
|46
|57
|251
|CoachinoBlanco
|15
|46
|61
|251
|M&m minis
|17
|46
|63
|251
|Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks
|10
|46
|56
|251
|Ben17
|17
|46
|63
|251
|FlipnGo
|17
|46
|63
|251
|Dneil12
|20
|46
|66
|251
|NWB01
|13
|46
|59
|251
|James SwimSwam
|19
|46
|65
|251
|ISU2004
|15
|46
|61
|251
|Jack Ellison
|20
|46
|66
|251
|gosharks
|10
|46
|56
|251
|yumaogmtruther
|19
|46
|65
|251
|fluidg
|20
|46
|66
|251
|ePain
|15
|46
|61
|251
|Ben Kutufaris
|20
|46
|66
|277
|EMH16
|23
|45
|68
|277
|Grizgirl
|16
|45
|61
|277
|carkingtom
|19
|45
|64
|277
|Greg17815
|12
|45
|57
|277
|Maddie McCloskey
|15
|45
|60
|277
|Bella Thomas
|20
|45
|65
|277
|chickenlamp
|14
|45
|59
|277
|ETHS-JV
|15
|45
|60
|277
|mcelly22
|17
|45
|62
|277
|Unknown Swammer
|14
|45
|59
|277
|LagenX
|13
|45
|58
|277
|BenL
|19
|45
|64
|277
|Tytythefishguy
|11
|45
|56
|277
|Quinn Ewers
|13
|45
|58
|277
|chubbers
|12
|45
|57
|277
|Swimmom3
|6
|45
|51
|277
|shein2016
|16
|45
|61
|277
|Just A Swammer
|10
|45
|55
|277
|hilart1284
|20
|45
|65
|277
|Tantanwinz
|9
|45
|54
|277
|em18
|12
|45
|57
|277
|PACswim269
|16
|45
|61
|277
|Noah
|20
|45
|65
|277
|Ham S&D
|13
|45
|58
|277
|oxyswim
|15
|45
|60
|277
|kaccornero
|12
|45
|57
|277
|Peaches
|15
|45
|60
|277
|Shugo
|18
|45
|63
|277
|500kick
|19
|45
|64
|277
|Ball State Swim Guy
|14
|45
|59
|277
|Colorado
|11
|45
|56
|277
|jclark36
|11
|45
|56
|277
|heyheyhey
|18
|45
|63
|277
|Towelie
|18
|45
|63
|277
|w&mswim
|19
|45
|64
|277
|Yanyan SwimSwam
|14
|45
|59
|277
|hoodawg123
|23
|45
|68
|277
|SwimGeek
|15
|45
|60
|315
|swimmermaddie
|17
|44
|61
|315
|Brokeblock
|16
|44
|60
|315
|UF >>>
|19
|44
|63
|315
|Joey W.
|11
|44
|55
|315
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|13
|44
|57
|315
|Swim Shady
|14
|44
|58
|315
|BEARCATS2010
|16
|44
|60
|315
|StreamlineSteve
|11
|44
|55
|315
|ORRDU1
|15
|44
|59
|315
|GingerSwim
|11
|44
|55
|315
|Swimmerdre24
|15
|44
|59
|315
|UMUSwammer
|15
|44
|59
|315
|DLFSwimMom
|19
|44
|63
|315
|Leducky
|13
|44
|57
|315
|Shaddy419
|12
|44
|56
|330
|SwimTeach
|15
|43
|58
|330
|whoisthis
|19
|43
|62
|330
|👾👾👽💣jp
|12
|43
|55
|330
|Sherry Smit
|12
|43
|55
|330
|Pitt Swim Dad
|16
|43
|59
|330
|DrStarr
|20
|43
|63
|330
|Krowe
|17
|43
|60
|330
|Dr. Glogo
|17
|43
|60
|330
|backstrokesbest
|25
|43
|68
|330
|mparisi22
|18
|43
|61
|330
|phoebe h
|12
|43
|55
|330
|Let Bella Sprint
|20
|43
|63
|330
|Owjo
|16
|43
|59
|343
|Former swimmer
|9
|42
|51
|343
|William_Skinner41762
|14
|42
|56
|343
|DAK
|18
|42
|60
|343
|Cadelovesswimming!
|14
|42
|56
|343
|🏝️ Retired 🍹
|16
|42
|58
|343
|zard
|19
|42
|61
|343
|Guchi
|13
|42
|55
|343
|Goob
|18
|42
|60
|343
|Josh Thompson
|24
|42
|66
|343
|alyssa’s pickem
|18
|42
|60
|343
|Zach
|20
|42
|62
|343
|NAZ92
|10
|42
|52
|343
|zdh
|13
|42
|55
|343
|jusqueen
|16
|42
|58
|343
|swammer2270
|20
|42
|62
|343
|Bromine Zaddy
|19
|42
|61
|343
|Magyar36
|11
|42
|53
|343
|rkoch
|23
|42
|65
|361
|superbigweiner
|21
|41
|62
|361
|kg1296
|15
|41
|56
|361
|yuupletsgetit
|16
|41
|57
|361
|Brian!!!!!
|15
|41
|56
|361
|Juliagg07
|19
|41
|60
|361
|JJJJ
|21
|41
|62
|361
|emptynestcoach
|15
|41
|56
|361
|Thomas Heilmans best friend
|19
|41
|60
|361
|Troman22
|12
|41
|53
|361
|Justin
|12
|41
|53
|361
|Aquamann22
|25
|41
|66
|361
|nonrevhoofan
|13
|41
|54
|361
|Smitty4UGA
|15
|41
|56
|361
|SWIM SAM
|16
|41
|57
|361
|flyboygreed
|14
|41
|55
|361
|Benjamin Dillon
|13
|41
|54
|361
|NutZach
|12
|41
|53
|361
|Openwaterswimmer
|16
|41
|57
|361
|Plaster
|11
|41
|52
|361
|HOO love
|19
|41
|60
|361
|Coach Dani MX
|11
|41
|52
|382
|zmb
|13
|40
|53
|382
|Swim mom
|20
|40
|60
|382
|AFlyer
|13
|40
|53
|382
|Megabounda
|15
|40
|55
|382
|IUSwammer
|16
|40
|56
|382
|NHSwimCoach
|15
|40
|55
|382
|Davidgoggins
|11
|40
|51
|382
|Orangedude
|14
|40
|54
|382
|Why so serious?
|17
|40
|57
|391
|Ryan Allen
|18
|39
|57
|391
|Waterlogged
|19
|39
|58
|391
|GordoB18
|14
|39
|53
|391
|Lucas Caswell
|11
|39
|50
|391
|Swimmax90
|11
|39
|50
|391
|KingDevil
|18
|39
|57
|391
|pomerdawg
|18
|39
|57
|391
|Swim2wim
|19
|39
|58
|391
|Jameso1
|8
|39
|47
|391
|🦕ninja🦕
|15
|39
|54
|391
|Dawg Talk
|19
|39
|58
|402
|WSCoach
|19
|38
|57
|402
|Snapperhawk
|21
|38
|59
|402
|MacMachine
|15
|38
|53
|402
|Willy
|11
|38
|49
|402
|Clay
|16
|38
|54
|407
|tucson swimfan
|12
|37
|49
|407
|ccos1127
|13
|37
|50
|407
|<3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟
|11
|37
|48
|407
|Brian G
|17
|37
|54
|407
|WahooSwimFan
|19
|37
|56
|407
|Anna Banana
|12
|37
|49
|407
|MACswimretiree
|14
|37
|51
|407
|jlamb
|0
|37
|37
|407
|CCSM2020
|8
|37
|45
|416
|jaxjax
|16
|36
|52
|416
|mspann97
|11
|36
|47
|416
|BigRedFanClub
|14
|36
|50
|416
|dixiedog722
|16
|36
|52
|420
|BirdsWithTeeth5000
|21
|35
|56
|420
|Hereforthecrazyshow
|19
|35
|54
|420
|DrewBrewsBeer
|18
|35
|53
|423
|Hold my tea
|20
|34
|54
|423
|Jar Jar Binks
|10
|34
|44
|423
|Gretchen’s ex bf
|18
|34
|52
|423
|Rockrochelle
|15
|34
|49
|423
|AlexRoberts
|21
|34
|55
|423
|Competitive Mermaids
|18
|34
|52
|423
|I love swimming!
|17
|34
|51
|430
|tkazansky86
|16
|33
|49
|431
|Andrew Iverson
|11
|32
|43
|432
|bigfriendlyswimpodcast
|5
|31
|36
|433
|NJSWIM
|13
|30
|43
|434
|Austinf
|17
|28
|45
|435
|Washed up D3 Swimmer
|15
|27
|42
|435
|Waterbug071317
|13
|27
|40
|435
|SCY > LCM Suck it Australia
|17
|27
|44
|438
|rossini
|7
|23
|30
|439
|rubyann
|19
|7
|26
Day 2 Standings (Overall)
|1
|maxcorn57
|20
|63
|83
|2
|avery gator 🗣️
|23
|59
|82
|2
|The_Turmanator
|26
|56
|82
|4
|RMS
|21
|59
|80
|4
|LPS1
|21
|59
|80
|4
|ThatSwimKid
|25
|55
|80
|7
|alphax
|16
|63
|79
|7
|marycatherine54321
|19
|60
|79
|7
|ehk
|19
|60
|79
|7
|We Love Candy Corn
|26
|53
|79
|11
|anmase010118
|18
|60
|78
|11
|Benjamin’sButtons
|19
|59
|78
|11
|Anthony G
|23
|55
|78
|14
|Walls
|16
|61
|77
|14
|Captain Salmon
|17
|60
|77
|14
|Old Swim Coach
|20
|57
|77
|14
|swimcoachkelley
|20
|57
|77
|14
|swimsns98
|21
|56
|77
|14
|Stanfordwillwin
|25
|52
|77
|14
|Rumbuns
|25
|52
|77
|14
|MikeMikeMike
|25
|52
|77
|22
|Dewey
|17
|59
|76
|22
|FSUswammer
|19
|57
|76
|22
|brucewv
|19
|57
|76
|22
|Logsthedog
|20
|56
|76
|22
|Michael Pfizer Andrew
|20
|56
|76
|22
|Njames08
|23
|53
|76
|22
|HuddyHarris
|26
|50
|76
|29
|VFL
|15
|60
|75
|29
|Kingsley
|18
|57
|75
|29
|Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know
|20
|55
|75
|29
|DeepEnder
|23
|52
|75
|33
|JRLSWIM
|17
|57
|74
|33
|nickim317
|17
|57
|74
|33
|kiwifruit
|17
|57
|74
|33
|nycbirds
|18
|56
|74
|33
|SalParadise
|21
|53
|74
|33
|Virginia’s Distance Group
|21
|53
|74
|39
|JSP – ATL
|14
|59
|73
|39
|`’`‘ \_>_o_
|14
|59
|73
|39
|Obnoxious Observer
|15
|58
|73
|39
|WaltLongmire
|15
|58
|73
|39
|RobinDallaV
|15
|58
|73
|39
|The Penguin
|15
|58
|73
|39
|Zach R.
|16
|57
|73
|39
|neffry
|16
|57
|73
|39
|BuckI
|16
|57
|73
|39
|Mac C
|17
|56
|73
|39
|StanfordH8er
|17
|56
|73
|39
|Ethebanger
|20
|53
|73
|39
|Isaac
|20
|53
|73
|39
|backstrokebro
|21
|52
|73
|39
|CargillK
|21
|52
|73
|39
|NJSWIMFAN
|27
|46
|73
|55
|Thorn0315
|15
|57
|72
|55
|Swim Alchemist
|16
|56
|72
|55
|Bradentiff
|16
|56
|72
|55
|DarNguyen
|16
|56
|72
|55
|Chenward3pi
|18
|54
|72
|55
|Tea rex
|19
|53
|72
|55
|green
|19
|53
|72
|55
|Pance
|20
|52
|72
|55
|allip13
|22
|50
|72
|55
|cab504
|23
|49
|72
|65
|HunterHye
|15
|56
|71
|65
|DeSorboEffect
|15
|56
|71
|65
|emoney117
|18
|53
|71
|65
|valkyrie917
|18
|53
|71
|65
|swimswamswum24
|19
|52
|71
|65
|Abertson
|19
|52
|71
|65
|KCB
|20
|51
|71
|65
|Briman206
|21
|50
|71
|65
|Jlynk
|21
|50
|71
|65
|OldBay
|22
|49
|71
|65
|tooturnt
|22
|49
|71
|76
|4 up 0 down
|11
|59
|70
|76
|Ericmay16
|14
|56
|70
|76
|UWRF D-Squad
|14
|56
|70
|76
|MissM
|15
|55
|70
|76
|Teamwiess
|15
|55
|70
|76
|Johnny Pash
|16
|54
|70
|76
|woleai
|16
|54
|70
|76
|Bob1
|17
|53
|70
|76
|Billkeyaz
|17
|53
|70
|76
|GinningCircle4
|18
|52
|70
|76
|DragonSwim
|18
|52
|70
|76
|kswims
|18
|52
|70
|76
|Scott C
|18
|52
|70
|76
|swimtigerz
|18
|52
|70
|76
|Swimmer24
|21
|49
|70
|76
|packfan31
|21
|49
|70
|76
|Sports Lover
|22
|48
|70
|93
|Grand Moff Tarkin
|11
|58
|69
|93
|Jkoles
|15
|54
|69
|93
|DrSwammer
|16
|53
|69
|93
|Georgia_h
|16
|53
|69
|93
|Suziq
|16
|53
|69
|93
|jeffthejuicebox
|16
|53
|69
|93
|Claire
|16
|53
|69
|93
|JAndersonHoo
|16
|53
|69
|93
|swimbradford03
|16
|53
|69
|93
|granite
|17
|52
|69
|93
|SwimPop
|17
|52
|69
|93
|The Yardinals
|17
|52
|69
|93
|BLASTOFF🇺🇸
|19
|50
|69
|93
|W
|19
|50
|69
|93
|Njl0602
|19
|50
|69
|93
|reesierose118
|20
|49
|69
|93
|slackerswimmer
|20
|49
|69
|93
|rubyann
|20
|49
|69
|93
|SwimDad1712
|21
|48
|69
|93
|Toetaf
|21
|48
|69
|93
|bella sims bellyflop
|21
|48
|69
|93
|maarijka
|22
|47
|69
|115
|DirtyUndies
|12
|56
|68
|115
|Tacstrength
|12
|56
|68
|115
|MichaelB31
|14
|54
|68
|115
|rainking32
|14
|54
|68
|115
|G0TTAB3FR3SH
|15
|53
|68
|115
|JaySock
|15
|53
|68
|115
|jswims
|15
|53
|68
|115
|Josh in the can
|15
|53
|68
|115
|Timmy Cheng
|15
|53
|68
|115
|Ajansz
|15
|53
|68
|115
|Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra!
|15
|53
|68
|115
|BstrokeDevil
|16
|52
|68
|115
|Not Even Close
|16
|52
|68
|115
|Cleanfilter19
|16
|52
|68
|115
|Britt6210
|16
|52
|68
|115
|TSwimming12
|16
|52
|68
|115
|VicMaster
|16
|52
|68
|115
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|16
|52
|68
|115
|Maxilla
|16
|52
|68
|115
|PVSFree
|17
|51
|68
|115
|Tree boy
|18
|50
|68
|115
|The Best
|19
|49
|68
|115
|swim6847
|19
|49
|68
|115
|swimbrim
|21
|47
|68
|115
|ACLF
|22
|46
|68
|115
|jachymerin
|22
|46
|68
|115
|EMH16
|23
|45
|68
|115
|hoodawg123
|23
|45
|68
|115
|backstrokesbest
|25
|43
|68
|144
|Gilrad Xyvers
|12
|55
|67
|144
|SwamBikeRun79
|13
|54
|67
|144
|JBish
|14
|53
|67
|144
|USAUSAUSA
|15
|52
|67
|144
|Eric Bang
|15
|52
|67
|144
|Former Ute
|15
|52
|67
|144
|Aznswimmaboi12
|15
|52
|67
|144
|BOLO
|15
|52
|67
|144
|Big Zippy
|15
|52
|67
|144
|[email protected]
|17
|50
|67
|144
|Johnny Vanilla Chocolate
|17
|50
|67
|144
|Stefano
|18
|49
|67
|144
|JB123
|18
|49
|67
|144
|forsomereason
|19
|48
|67
|144
|Narwhalsr#1
|19
|48
|67
|144
|MJRwins
|19
|48
|67
|144
|…..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::….
|20
|47
|67
|161
|CoachG-eezy
|12
|54
|66
|161
|OldManButterfly
|13
|53
|66
|161
|TheRealSam
|14
|52
|66
|161
|aveswim
|14
|52
|66
|161
|Rowotter
|14
|52
|66
|161
|scall127
|15
|51
|66
|161
|rememberwhen
|16
|50
|66
|161
|BeefEater
|16
|50
|66
|161
|rachelkxo
|16
|50
|66
|161
|olvia dunne
|16
|50
|66
|161
|Danny
|16
|50
|66
|161
|I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
|17
|49
|66
|161
|Hint of Lime
|17
|49
|66
|161
|Aspidites
|17
|49
|66
|161
|Unmet Goal
|18
|48
|66
|161
|JTL
|18
|48
|66
|161
|$Ar.Jay$
|19
|47
|66
|161
|Misty
|20
|46
|66
|161
|Wade
|20
|46
|66
|161
|Dneil12
|20
|46
|66
|161
|Jack Ellison
|20
|46
|66
|161
|fluidg
|20
|46
|66
|161
|Ben Kutufaris
|20
|46
|66
|161
|Josh Thompson
|24
|42
|66
|161
|Aquamann22
|25
|41
|66
|186
|B1Gslay
|9
|56
|65
|186
|HSWIMMER97
|11
|54
|65
|186
|Coach Hawk
|12
|53
|65
|186
|Jallen
|12
|53
|65
|186
|Lil Swimmy
|12
|53
|65
|186
|Blueabyss1117
|12
|53
|65
|186
|pilkka777
|12
|53
|65
|186
|Mallie Moo
|12
|53
|65
|186
|Vegas Gold
|13
|52
|65
|186
|SwimCoachBS
|13
|52
|65
|186
|Willswim
|15
|50
|65
|186
|nsettembrine
|15
|50
|65
|186
|GoMFBeers
|15
|50
|65
|186
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|16
|49
|65
|186
|Swimmerhamzah
|16
|49
|65
|186
|flintp3
|16
|49
|65
|186
|oms2024
|16
|49
|65
|186
|cvh123
|16
|49
|65
|186
|ryanjnoyes
|17
|48
|65
|186
|aynsleemae
|18
|47
|65
|186
|Ashe
|19
|46
|65
|186
|James SwimSwam
|19
|46
|65
|186
|yumaogmtruther
|19
|46
|65
|186
|Bella Thomas
|20
|45
|65
|186
|hilart1284
|20
|45
|65
|186
|Noah
|20
|45
|65
|186
|rkoch
|23
|42
|65
|213
|CavaDore
|5
|59
|64
|213
|Bray
|8
|56
|64
|213
|mhowell
|8
|56
|64
|213
|BooneSwim
|11
|53
|64
|213
|holla back gurl
|12
|52
|64
|213
|Friuti
|12
|52
|64
|213
|swimtomswim
|12
|52
|64
|213
|AVD fan club
|14
|50
|64
|213
|Bub09
|15
|49
|64
|213
|PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney
|15
|49
|64
|213
|Meredith Lipsey
|15
|49
|64
|213
|Uswm2slo
|15
|49
|64
|213
|hoos25
|15
|49
|64
|213
|Kwazii
|15
|49
|64
|213
|mailroom lil bro
|15
|49
|64
|213
|Bimbambumsunyangisabum
|15
|49
|64
|213
|smalle22
|16
|48
|64
|213
|ddn
|17
|47
|64
|213
|flyohwhy
|18
|46
|64
|213
|swimfan28
|18
|46
|64
|213
|carkingtom
|19
|45
|64
|213
|BenL
|19
|45
|64
|213
|500kick
|19
|45
|64
|213
|w&mswim
|19
|45
|64
|237
|The Barge
|10
|53
|63
|237
|Roxanne Debris
|11
|52
|63
|237
|saltie
|14
|49
|63
|237
|swimmer1028083
|14
|49
|63
|237
|Ashley_Maloon
|14
|49
|63
|237
|Go Blue
|15
|48
|63
|237
|Vbott23
|15
|48
|63
|237
|celo_11
|15
|48
|63
|237
|pianoback
|15
|48
|63
|237
|M&m minis
|17
|46
|63
|237
|Ben17
|17
|46
|63
|237
|FlipnGo
|17
|46
|63
|237
|Shugo
|18
|45
|63
|237
|heyheyhey
|18
|45
|63
|237
|Towelie
|18
|45
|63
|237
|UF >>>
|19
|44
|63
|237
|DLFSwimMom
|19
|44
|63
|237
|DrStarr
|20
|43
|63
|237
|Let Bella Sprint
|20
|43
|63
|256
|(G)olden Bear
|12
|50
|62
|256
|Mark SwimSwam
|12
|50
|62
|256
|NCAP#1
|12
|50
|62
|256
|Winnerwinnerchcikendinner
|13
|49
|62
|256
|Marzipan
|15
|47
|62
|256
|Vst5911
|15
|47
|62
|256
|mcelly22
|17
|45
|62
|256
|whoisthis
|19
|43
|62
|256
|Zach
|20
|42
|62
|256
|swammer2270
|20
|42
|62
|256
|superbigweiner
|21
|41
|62
|256
|JJJJ
|21
|41
|62
|268
|JR123469
|11
|50
|61
|268
|Kt1212
|12
|49
|61
|268
|Perc.olator
|12
|49
|61
|268
|Swimmer I.M
|12
|49
|61
|268
|RG59
|12
|49
|61
|268
|csc151
|12
|49
|61
|268
|k8thegr8
|12
|49
|61
|268
|coachemup
|12
|49
|61
|268
|mds
|12
|49
|61
|268
|Hot Boy
|12
|49
|61
|268
|PhillyMark
|12
|49
|61
|268
|HulkSwim
|12
|49
|61
|268
|SC
|12
|49
|61
|268
|cesalaur
|13
|48
|61
|268
|Storm S&D
|13
|48
|61
|268
|Disalle is Boyz with Tan!
|15
|46
|61
|268
|James Bond
|15
|46
|61
|268
|CoachinoBlanco
|15
|46
|61
|268
|ISU2004
|15
|46
|61
|268
|ePain
|15
|46
|61
|268
|Grizgirl
|16
|45
|61
|268
|shein2016
|16
|45
|61
|268
|PACswim269
|16
|45
|61
|268
|swimmermaddie
|17
|44
|61
|268
|mparisi22
|18
|43
|61
|268
|zard
|19
|42
|61
|268
|Bromine Zaddy
|19
|42
|61
|295
|Bruh (womens)
|11
|49
|60
|295
|richteller
|12
|48
|60
|295
|33swimmer
|12
|48
|60
|295
|Maddie McCloskey
|15
|45
|60
|295
|ETHS-JV
|15
|45
|60
|295
|oxyswim
|15
|45
|60
|295
|Peaches
|15
|45
|60
|295
|SwimGeek
|15
|45
|60
|295
|Brokeblock
|16
|44
|60
|295
|BEARCATS2010
|16
|44
|60
|295
|Krowe
|17
|43
|60
|295
|Dr. Glogo
|17
|43
|60
|295
|DAK
|18
|42
|60
|295
|Goob
|18
|42
|60
|295
|alyssa’s pickem
|18
|42
|60
|295
|Juliagg07
|19
|41
|60
|295
|Thomas Heilmans best friend
|19
|41
|60
|295
|HOO love
|19
|41
|60
|295
|Swim mom
|20
|40
|60
|314
|RealSlimThomas
|9
|50
|59
|314
|WAC Sea Tigers
|11
|48
|59
|314
|NWB01
|13
|46
|59
|314
|chickenlamp
|14
|45
|59
|314
|Unknown Swammer
|14
|45
|59
|314
|Ball State Swim Guy
|14
|45
|59
|314
|Yanyan SwimSwam
|14
|45
|59
|314
|ORRDU1
|15
|44
|59
|314
|Swimmerdre24
|15
|44
|59
|314
|UMUSwammer
|15
|44
|59
|314
|Pitt Swim Dad
|16
|43
|59
|314
|Owjo
|16
|43
|59
|314
|Snapperhawk
|21
|38
|59
|327
|washedupswammer
|10
|48
|58
|327
|swammermom
|11
|47
|58
|327
|LagenX
|13
|45
|58
|327
|Quinn Ewers
|13
|45
|58
|327
|Ham S&D
|13
|45
|58
|327
|Swim Shady
|14
|44
|58
|327
|SwimTeach
|15
|43
|58
|327
|🏝️ Retired 🍹
|16
|42
|58
|327
|jusqueen
|16
|42
|58
|327
|Waterlogged
|19
|39
|58
|327
|Swim2wim
|19
|39
|58
|327
|Dawg Talk
|19
|39
|58
|339
|njcarpenter8
|5
|52
|57
|339
|DrMama423
|10
|47
|57
|339
|EmmaLynne16
|11
|46
|57
|339
|Greg17815
|12
|45
|57
|339
|chubbers
|12
|45
|57
|339
|em18
|12
|45
|57
|339
|kaccornero
|12
|45
|57
|339
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|13
|44
|57
|339
|Leducky
|13
|44
|57
|339
|yuupletsgetit
|16
|41
|57
|339
|SWIM SAM
|16
|41
|57
|339
|Openwaterswimmer
|16
|41
|57
|339
|Why so serious?
|17
|40
|57
|339
|Ryan Allen
|18
|39
|57
|339
|KingDevil
|18
|39
|57
|339
|pomerdawg
|18
|39
|57
|339
|WSCoach
|19
|38
|57
|356
|Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks
|10
|46
|56
|356
|gosharks
|10
|46
|56
|356
|Tytythefishguy
|11
|45
|56
|356
|Colorado
|11
|45
|56
|356
|jclark36
|11
|45
|56
|356
|Shaddy419
|12
|44
|56
|356
|William_Skinner41762
|14
|42
|56
|356
|Cadelovesswimming!
|14
|42
|56
|356
|kg1296
|15
|41
|56
|356
|Brian!!!!!
|15
|41
|56
|356
|emptynestcoach
|15
|41
|56
|356
|Smitty4UGA
|15
|41
|56
|356
|IUSwammer
|16
|40
|56
|356
|WahooSwimFan
|19
|37
|56
|356
|BirdsWithTeeth5000
|21
|35
|56
|371
|Just A Swammer
|10
|45
|55
|371
|Joey W.
|11
|44
|55
|371
|StreamlineSteve
|11
|44
|55
|371
|GingerSwim
|11
|44
|55
|371
|👾👾👽💣jp
|12
|43
|55
|371
|Sherry Smit
|12
|43
|55
|371
|phoebe h
|12
|43
|55
|371
|Guchi
|13
|42
|55
|371
|zdh
|13
|42
|55
|371
|flyboygreed
|14
|41
|55
|371
|Megabounda
|15
|40
|55
|371
|NHSwimCoach
|15
|40
|55
|371
|AlexRoberts
|21
|34
|55
|384
|Tantanwinz
|9
|45
|54
|384
|nonrevhoofan
|13
|41
|54
|384
|Benjamin Dillon
|13
|41
|54
|384
|Orangedude
|14
|40
|54
|384
|🦕ninja🦕
|15
|39
|54
|384
|Clay
|16
|38
|54
|384
|Brian G
|17
|37
|54
|384
|Hereforthecrazyshow
|19
|35
|54
|384
|Hold my tea
|20
|34
|54
|393
|swimswum
|5
|48
|53
|393
|Parliment of Owls
|6
|47
|53
|393
|Magyar36
|11
|42
|53
|393
|Troman22
|12
|41
|53
|393
|Justin
|12
|41
|53
|393
|NutZach
|12
|41
|53
|393
|zmb
|13
|40
|53
|393
|AFlyer
|13
|40
|53
|393
|GordoB18
|14
|39
|53
|393
|MacMachine
|15
|38
|53
|393
|DrewBrewsBeer
|18
|35
|53
|404
|NAZ92
|10
|42
|52
|404
|Plaster
|11
|41
|52
|404
|Coach Dani MX
|11
|41
|52
|404
|jaxjax
|16
|36
|52
|404
|dixiedog722
|16
|36
|52
|404
|Gretchen’s ex bf
|18
|34
|52
|404
|Competitive Mermaids
|18
|34
|52
|411
|Swimmom3
|6
|45
|51
|411
|Former swimmer
|9
|42
|51
|411
|Davidgoggins
|11
|40
|51
|411
|MACswimretiree
|14
|37
|51
|411
|I love swimming!
|17
|34
|51
|416
|Lucas Caswell
|11
|39
|50
|416
|Swimmax90
|11
|39
|50
|416
|ccos1127
|13
|37
|50
|416
|BigRedFanClub
|14
|36
|50
|420
|Willy
|11
|38
|49
|420
|tucson swimfan
|12
|37
|49
|420
|Anna Banana
|12
|37
|49
|420
|Rockrochelle
|15
|34
|49
|420
|tkazansky86
|16
|33
|49
|425
|<3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟
|11
|37
|48
|426
|Jameso1
|8
|39
|47
|426
|mspann97
|11
|36
|47
|428
|CCSM2020
|8
|37
|45
|428
|Austinf
|17
|28
|45
|430
|Jar Jar Binks
|10
|34
|44
|430
|SCY > LCM Suck it Australia
|17
|27
|44
|432
|Andrew Iverson
|11
|32
|43
|432
|NJSWIM
|13
|30
|43
|434
|Washed up D3 Swimmer
|15
|27
|42
|435
|Waterbug071317
|13
|27
|40
|436
|jlamb
|0
|37
|37
|437
|bigfriendlyswimpodcast
|5
|31
|36
|438
|rossini
|7
|23
|30
|439
|rubyann
|19
|7
|26