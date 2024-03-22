2024 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Pick ‘Em Shows Lots of Chalk So Far in Athens

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thanks to A3, a SwimSwam Partner, for providing prizes for the Pick ‘Em Contest.

Thursday provided electricity at the 2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship, with no win on the day coming in anything-less-than an incredible time.

Within context of the Pick ‘Em contest, though, there wasn’t much surprise on the day.

Correct Winners Pick Percentage

500 free – 396/439 (90.2%)

200 IM – 434/439 (98.9%)

50 free – 436/439 (99.1%)

Of the four who didn’t pick Gretchen Walsh to win the 50 free, one picked NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who was 2nd; one didn’t make a pick; and one picked Louisville’s Julia Dennis.

While I respect the homerism of “BirdsWithTeeth5000” picking the Louisville 1-2-3, I think in that case I still would’ve put Albiero 1st and not 3rd.

That 50 free was one of the most predicted/predictable events we’ve ever seen. 310 entries (70.6%) correctly picked Katharine Berkoff for 2nd, 264 correctly picked Jasmine Nocentini for 3rd (60.1%), and 225 correctly picked Gabi Albiero for 4th (51.3%).

Another way to look at it: there were 6,193 points scored among 439 entries in that event. That’s an average of 14.1 of a possible 22 points per entry.

For comparison, there were only 5,132 points scored in the 200 IM, 4,131 points scored in the 500 free, 5,393 points scored in the 200 free relay, and only 2,255 points scored in Florida’s big upset win in the 800 free relay on Wednesday.

Day 2 Event Winners:

500 free – Bella Sims , Florida, 4:32.47

, Florida, 4:32.47 200 IM – Alex Walsh , Virginia, 1:49.20 (Pool Record)

, Virginia, 1:49.20 (Pool Record) 50 free – Gretchen Walsh , Virginia, 20.37 (NCAA, American, US Open Record)

, Virginia, 20.37 (NCAA, American, US Open Record) 200 free relay – Virginia, 1:24.05 (NCAA Championship Record)

The Day 2 winner, who will get an A3 Power Chute and an A3 t-shirt, is user maxcorn57. User alphax tied for the most points on the day, but is not eligible for tangible prizes (but does take big bragging rights home).

maxcorn57 also took over the overall lead with 83 points through two days. Just to hammer home again how close we’ve been to chalk early in this meet: last year after two days, the leader had 75 points, followed a bunch of 71s. This year, 32 users had at least 75 points and 75 users had at least 71 points.

Day 2 Standings (Daily)

Rank Username Day 1 Total Day 2 Total Total to Date 1 alphax 16 63 79 1 maxcorn57 20 63 83 3 Walls 16 61 77 4 VFL 15 60 75 4 marycatherine54321 19 60 79 4 ehk 19 60 79 4 Captain Salmon 17 60 77 4 anmase010118 18 60 78 9 4 up 0 down 11 59 70 9 avery gator 🗣️ 23 59 82 9 JSP – ATL 14 59 73 9 RMS 21 59 80 9 LPS1 21 59 80 9 `’`‘ \_>_o_ 14 59 73 9 Benjamin’sButtons 19 59 78 9 CavaDore 5 59 64 9 Dewey 17 59 76 18 Obnoxious Observer 15 58 73 18 WaltLongmire 15 58 73 18 RobinDallaV 15 58 73 18 Grand Moff Tarkin 11 58 69 18 The Penguin 15 58 73 23 Zach R. 16 57 73 23 JRLSWIM 17 57 74 23 nickim317 17 57 74 23 neffry 16 57 73 23 kiwifruit 17 57 74 23 BuckI 16 57 73 23 Old Swim Coach 20 57 77 23 Thorn0315 15 57 72 23 swimcoachkelley 20 57 77 23 FSUswammer 19 57 76 23 Kingsley 18 57 75 23 brucewv 19 57 76 35 DirtyUndies 12 56 68 35 Logsthedog 20 56 76 35 nycbirds 18 56 74 35 swimsns98 21 56 77 35 HunterHye 15 56 71 35 Ericmay16 14 56 70 35 Swim Alchemist 16 56 72 35 DeSorboEffect 15 56 71 35 B1Gslay 9 56 65 35 Mac C 17 56 73 35 StanfordH8er 17 56 73 35 UWRF D-Squad 14 56 70 35 Bray 8 56 64 35 mhowell 8 56 64 35 Michael Pfizer Andrew 20 56 76 35 Tacstrength 12 56 68 35 Bradentiff 16 56 72 35 The_Turmanator 26 56 82 35 DarNguyen 16 56 72 54 Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know 20 55 75 54 MissM 15 55 70 54 Teamwiess 15 55 70 54 Gilrad Xyvers 12 55 67 54 Anthony G 23 55 78 54 ThatSwimKid 25 55 80 60 Chenward3pi 18 54 72 60 Johnny Pash 16 54 70 60 CoachG-eezy 12 54 66 60 HSWIMMER97 11 54 65 60 MichaelB31 14 54 68 60 Jkoles 15 54 69 60 woleai 16 54 70 60 rainking32 14 54 68 60 SwamBikeRun79 13 54 67 69 The Barge 10 53 63 69 emoney117 18 53 71 69 Tea rex 19 53 72 69 SalParadise 21 53 74 69 DrSwammer 16 53 69 69 G0TTAB3FR3SH 15 53 68 69 JaySock 15 53 68 69 jswims 15 53 68 69 Georgia_h 16 53 69 69 Ethebanger 20 53 73 69 Bob1 17 53 70 69 Suziq 16 53 69 69 Coach Hawk 12 53 65 69 Njames08 23 53 76 69 jeffthejuicebox 16 53 69 69 Jallen 12 53 65 69 Josh in the can 15 53 68 69 Claire 16 53 69 69 Lil Swimmy 12 53 65 69 Billkeyaz 17 53 70 69 Blueabyss1117 12 53 65 69 JAndersonHoo 16 53 69 69 pilkka777 12 53 65 69 Isaac 20 53 73 69 Virginia’s Distance Group 21 53 74 69 JBish 14 53 67 69 Timmy Cheng 15 53 68 69 We Love Candy Corn 26 53 79 69 Mallie Moo 12 53 65 69 OldManButterfly 13 53 66 69 Ajansz 15 53 68 69 Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra! 15 53 68 69 BooneSwim 11 53 64 69 swimbradford03 16 53 69 69 green 19 53 72 69 valkyrie917 18 53 71 105 GinningCircle4 18 52 70 105 granite 17 52 69 105 BstrokeDevil 16 52 68 105 swimswamswum24 19 52 71 105 holla back gurl 12 52 64 105 TheRealSam 14 52 66 105 SwimPop 17 52 69 105 Friuti 12 52 64 105 Vegas Gold 13 52 65 105 backstrokebro 21 52 73 105 DragonSwim 18 52 70 105 Not Even Close 16 52 68 105 Cleanfilter19 16 52 68 105 CargillK 21 52 73 105 aveswim 14 52 66 105 USAUSAUSA 15 52 67 105 Abertson 19 52 71 105 Britt6210 16 52 68 105 kswims 18 52 70 105 Eric Bang 15 52 67 105 swimtomswim 12 52 64 105 Pance 20 52 72 105 Rowotter 14 52 66 105 Stanfordwillwin 25 52 77 105 The Yardinals 17 52 69 105 Scott C 18 52 70 105 Former Ute 15 52 67 105 SwimCoachBS 13 52 65 105 Rumbuns 25 52 77 105 Aznswimmaboi12 15 52 67 105 Roxanne Debris 11 52 63 105 TSwimming12 16 52 68 105 swimtigerz 18 52 70 105 BOLO 15 52 67 105 Big Zippy 15 52 67 105 DeepEnder 23 52 75 105 njcarpenter8 5 52 57 105 VicMaster 16 52 68 105 MikeMikeMike 25 52 77 105 CaribbeanSwimmer 16 52 68 105 Maxilla 16 52 68 146 scall127 15 51 66 146 PVSFree 17 51 68 146 KCB 20 51 71 149 Willswim 15 50 65 149 JR123469 11 50 61 149 (G)olden Bear 12 50 62 149 rememberwhen 16 50 66 149 [email protected] 17 50 67 149 BeefEater 16 50 66 149 BLASTOFF🇺🇸 19 50 69 149 rachelkxo 16 50 66 149 HuddyHarris 26 50 76 149 AVD fan club 14 50 64 149 W 19 50 69 149 RealSlimThomas 9 50 59 149 Briman206 21 50 71 149 Jlynk 21 50 71 149 Tree boy 18 50 68 149 Johnny Vanilla Chocolate 17 50 67 149 nsettembrine 15 50 65 149 GoMFBeers 15 50 65 149 olvia dunne 16 50 66 149 Danny 16 50 66 149 allip13 22 50 72 149 Mark SwimSwam 12 50 62 149 Njl0602 19 50 69 149 NCAP#1 12 50 62 173 Winnerwinnerchcikendinner 13 49 62 173 Kt1212 12 49 61 173 I miss the ISL (go dawgs) 17 49 66 173 Bub09 15 49 64 173 Swimmer24 21 49 70 173 packfan31 21 49 70 173 ThePrestressedSpaz 16 49 65 173 reesierose118 20 49 69 173 Perc.olator 12 49 61 173 PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney 15 49 64 173 Swimmer I.M 12 49 61 173 saltie 14 49 63 173 RG59 12 49 61 173 csc151 12 49 61 173 The Best 19 49 68 173 swimmer1028083 14 49 63 173 OldBay 22 49 71 173 slackerswimmer 20 49 69 173 Swimmerhamzah 16 49 65 173 k8thegr8 12 49 61 173 coachemup 12 49 61 173 Meredith Lipsey 15 49 64 173 mds 12 49 61 173 Ashley_Maloon 14 49 63 173 Bruh (womens) 11 49 60 173 Uswm2slo 15 49 64 173 flintp3 16 49 65 173 Hint of Lime 17 49 66 173 hoos25 15 49 64 173 Kwazii 15 49 64 173 swim6847 19 49 68 173 oms2024 16 49 65 173 rubyann 20 49 69 173 cvh123 16 49 65 173 Stefano 18 49 67 173 Hot Boy 12 49 61 173 PhillyMark 12 49 61 173 HulkSwim 12 49 61 173 mailroom lil bro 15 49 64 173 JB123 18 49 67 173 tooturnt 22 49 71 173 cab504 23 49 72 173 SC 12 49 61 173 Aspidites 17 49 66 173 Bimbambumsunyangisabum 15 49 64 218 richteller 12 48 60 218 SwimDad1712 21 48 69 218 Unmet Goal 18 48 66 218 Go Blue 15 48 63 218 forsomereason 19 48 67 218 Vbott23 15 48 63 218 cesalaur 13 48 61 218 Toetaf 21 48 69 218 Narwhalsr#1 19 48 67 218 celo_11 15 48 63 218 bella sims bellyflop 21 48 69 218 33swimmer 12 48 60 218 Storm S&D 13 48 61 218 pianoback 15 48 63 218 Sports Lover 22 48 70 218 smalle22 16 48 64 218 swimswum 5 48 53 218 ryanjnoyes 17 48 65 218 WAC Sea Tigers 11 48 59 218 MJRwins 19 48 67 218 washedupswammer 10 48 58 218 JTL 18 48 66 240 Marzipan 15 47 62 240 maarijka 22 47 69 240 swammermom 11 47 58 240 DrMama423 10 47 57 240 Vst5911 15 47 62 240 Parliment of Owls 6 47 53 240 …..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::…. 20 47 67 240 $Ar.Jay$ 19 47 66 240 aynsleemae 18 47 65 240 swimbrim 21 47 68 240 ddn 17 47 64 251 NJSWIMFAN 27 46 73 251 flyohwhy 18 46 64 251 swimfan28 18 46 64 251 Misty 20 46 66 251 ACLF 22 46 68 251 Disalle is Boyz with Tan! 15 46 61 251 Ashe 19 46 65 251 Wade 20 46 66 251 jachymerin 22 46 68 251 James Bond 15 46 61 251 EmmaLynne16 11 46 57 251 CoachinoBlanco 15 46 61 251 M&m minis 17 46 63 251 Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks 10 46 56 251 Ben17 17 46 63 251 FlipnGo 17 46 63 251 Dneil12 20 46 66 251 NWB01 13 46 59 251 James SwimSwam 19 46 65 251 ISU2004 15 46 61 251 Jack Ellison 20 46 66 251 gosharks 10 46 56 251 yumaogmtruther 19 46 65 251 fluidg 20 46 66 251 ePain 15 46 61 251 Ben Kutufaris 20 46 66 277 EMH16 23 45 68 277 Grizgirl 16 45 61 277 carkingtom 19 45 64 277 Greg17815 12 45 57 277 Maddie McCloskey 15 45 60 277 Bella Thomas 20 45 65 277 chickenlamp 14 45 59 277 ETHS-JV 15 45 60 277 mcelly22 17 45 62 277 Unknown Swammer 14 45 59 277 LagenX 13 45 58 277 BenL 19 45 64 277 Tytythefishguy 11 45 56 277 Quinn Ewers 13 45 58 277 chubbers 12 45 57 277 Swimmom3 6 45 51 277 shein2016 16 45 61 277 Just A Swammer 10 45 55 277 hilart1284 20 45 65 277 Tantanwinz 9 45 54 277 em18 12 45 57 277 PACswim269 16 45 61 277 Noah 20 45 65 277 Ham S&D 13 45 58 277 oxyswim 15 45 60 277 kaccornero 12 45 57 277 Peaches 15 45 60 277 Shugo 18 45 63 277 500kick 19 45 64 277 Ball State Swim Guy 14 45 59 277 Colorado 11 45 56 277 jclark36 11 45 56 277 heyheyhey 18 45 63 277 Towelie 18 45 63 277 w&mswim 19 45 64 277 Yanyan SwimSwam 14 45 59 277 hoodawg123 23 45 68 277 SwimGeek 15 45 60 315 swimmermaddie 17 44 61 315 Brokeblock 16 44 60 315 UF >>> 19 44 63 315 Joey W. 11 44 55 315 Old Rocket Swimmer 13 44 57 315 Swim Shady 14 44 58 315 BEARCATS2010 16 44 60 315 StreamlineSteve 11 44 55 315 ORRDU1 15 44 59 315 GingerSwim 11 44 55 315 Swimmerdre24 15 44 59 315 UMUSwammer 15 44 59 315 DLFSwimMom 19 44 63 315 Leducky 13 44 57 315 Shaddy419 12 44 56 330 SwimTeach 15 43 58 330 whoisthis 19 43 62 330 👾👾👽💣jp 12 43 55 330 Sherry Smit 12 43 55 330 Pitt Swim Dad 16 43 59 330 DrStarr 20 43 63 330 Krowe 17 43 60 330 Dr. Glogo 17 43 60 330 backstrokesbest 25 43 68 330 mparisi22 18 43 61 330 phoebe h 12 43 55 330 Let Bella Sprint 20 43 63 330 Owjo 16 43 59 343 Former swimmer 9 42 51 343 William_Skinner41762 14 42 56 343 DAK 18 42 60 343 Cadelovesswimming! 14 42 56 343 🏝️ Retired 🍹 16 42 58 343 zard 19 42 61 343 Guchi 13 42 55 343 Goob 18 42 60 343 Josh Thompson 24 42 66 343 alyssa’s pickem 18 42 60 343 Zach 20 42 62 343 NAZ92 10 42 52 343 zdh 13 42 55 343 jusqueen 16 42 58 343 swammer2270 20 42 62 343 Bromine Zaddy 19 42 61 343 Magyar36 11 42 53 343 rkoch 23 42 65 361 superbigweiner 21 41 62 361 kg1296 15 41 56 361 yuupletsgetit 16 41 57 361 Brian!!!!! 15 41 56 361 Juliagg07 19 41 60 361 JJJJ 21 41 62 361 emptynestcoach 15 41 56 361 Thomas Heilmans best friend 19 41 60 361 Troman22 12 41 53 361 Justin 12 41 53 361 Aquamann22 25 41 66 361 nonrevhoofan 13 41 54 361 Smitty4UGA 15 41 56 361 SWIM SAM 16 41 57 361 flyboygreed 14 41 55 361 Benjamin Dillon 13 41 54 361 NutZach 12 41 53 361 Openwaterswimmer 16 41 57 361 Plaster 11 41 52 361 HOO love 19 41 60 361 Coach Dani MX 11 41 52 382 zmb 13 40 53 382 Swim mom 20 40 60 382 AFlyer 13 40 53 382 Megabounda 15 40 55 382 IUSwammer 16 40 56 382 NHSwimCoach 15 40 55 382 Davidgoggins 11 40 51 382 Orangedude 14 40 54 382 Why so serious? 17 40 57 391 Ryan Allen 18 39 57 391 Waterlogged 19 39 58 391 GordoB18 14 39 53 391 Lucas Caswell 11 39 50 391 Swimmax90 11 39 50 391 KingDevil 18 39 57 391 pomerdawg 18 39 57 391 Swim2wim 19 39 58 391 Jameso1 8 39 47 391 🦕ninja🦕 15 39 54 391 Dawg Talk 19 39 58 402 WSCoach 19 38 57 402 Snapperhawk 21 38 59 402 MacMachine 15 38 53 402 Willy 11 38 49 402 Clay 16 38 54 407 tucson swimfan 12 37 49 407 ccos1127 13 37 50 407 <3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟 11 37 48 407 Brian G 17 37 54 407 WahooSwimFan 19 37 56 407 Anna Banana 12 37 49 407 MACswimretiree 14 37 51 407 jlamb 0 37 37 407 CCSM2020 8 37 45 416 jaxjax 16 36 52 416 mspann97 11 36 47 416 BigRedFanClub 14 36 50 416 dixiedog722 16 36 52 420 BirdsWithTeeth5000 21 35 56 420 Hereforthecrazyshow 19 35 54 420 DrewBrewsBeer 18 35 53 423 Hold my tea 20 34 54 423 Jar Jar Binks 10 34 44 423 Gretchen’s ex bf 18 34 52 423 Rockrochelle 15 34 49 423 AlexRoberts 21 34 55 423 Competitive Mermaids 18 34 52 423 I love swimming! 17 34 51 430 tkazansky86 16 33 49 431 Andrew Iverson 11 32 43 432 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 5 31 36 433 NJSWIM 13 30 43 434 Austinf 17 28 45 435 Washed up D3 Swimmer 15 27 42 435 Waterbug071317 13 27 40 435 SCY > LCM Suck it Australia 17 27 44 438 rossini 7 23 30 439 rubyann 19 7 26

Day 2 Standings (Overall)