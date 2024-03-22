Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Women’s NCAA Championships: Day 2 Pick ‘Em Shows Lots of Chalk So Far in Athens

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thanks to A3, a SwimSwam Partner, for providing prizes for the Pick ‘Em Contest.

Thursday provided electricity at the 2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship, with no win on the day coming in anything-less-than an incredible time.

Within context of the Pick ‘Em contest, though, there wasn’t much surprise on the day.

Correct Winners Pick Percentage

  • 500 free – 396/439 (90.2%)
  • 200 IM – 434/439 (98.9%)
  • 50 free – 436/439 (99.1%)

Of the four who didn’t pick Gretchen Walsh to win the 50 free, one picked NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who was 2nd; one didn’t make a pick; and one picked Louisville’s Julia Dennis.

While I respect the homerism of “BirdsWithTeeth5000” picking the Louisville 1-2-3, I think in that case I still would’ve put Albiero 1st and not 3rd.

That 50 free was one of the most predicted/predictable events we’ve ever seen. 310 entries (70.6%) correctly picked Katharine Berkoff for 2nd, 264 correctly picked Jasmine Nocentini for 3rd (60.1%), and 225 correctly picked Gabi Albiero for 4th (51.3%).

Another way to look at it: there were 6,193 points scored among 439 entries in that event. That’s an average of 14.1 of a possible 22 points per entry.

For comparison, there were only 5,132 points scored in the 200 IM, 4,131 points scored in the 500 free, 5,393 points scored in the 200 free relay, and only 2,255 points scored in Florida’s big upset win in the 800 free relay on Wednesday.

Day 2 Event Winners:

  • 500 free – Bella Sims, Florida, 4:32.47
  • 200 IM – Alex Walsh, Virginia, 1:49.20 (Pool Record)
  • 50 free – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, 20.37 (NCAA, American, US Open Record)
  • 200 free relay – Virginia, 1:24.05 (NCAA Championship Record)

The Day 2 winner, who will get an A3 Power Chute and an A3 t-shirt, is user maxcorn57. User alphax tied for the most points on the day, but is not eligible for tangible prizes (but does take big bragging rights home).

maxcorn57 also took over the overall lead with 83 points through two days. Just to hammer home again how close we’ve been to chalk early in this meet: last year after two days, the leader had 75 points, followed a bunch of 71s. This year, 32 users had at least 75 points and 75 users had at least 71 points.

Day 2 Standings (Daily)

Rank Username Day 1 Total Day 2 Total Total to Date
1 alphax 16 63 79
1 maxcorn57 20 63 83
3 Walls 16 61 77
4 VFL 15 60 75
4 marycatherine54321 19 60 79
4 ehk 19 60 79
4 Captain Salmon 17 60 77
4 anmase010118 18 60 78
9 4 up 0 down 11 59 70
9 avery gator 🗣️ 23 59 82
9 JSP – ATL 14 59 73
9 RMS 21 59 80
9 LPS1 21 59 80
9 `’`‘ \_>_o_ 14 59 73
9 Benjamin’sButtons 19 59 78
9 CavaDore 5 59 64
9 Dewey 17 59 76
18 Obnoxious Observer 15 58 73
18 WaltLongmire 15 58 73
18 RobinDallaV 15 58 73
18 Grand Moff Tarkin 11 58 69
18 The Penguin 15 58 73
23 Zach R. 16 57 73
23 JRLSWIM 17 57 74
23 nickim317 17 57 74
23 neffry 16 57 73
23 kiwifruit 17 57 74
23 BuckI 16 57 73
23 Old Swim Coach 20 57 77
23 Thorn0315 15 57 72
23 swimcoachkelley 20 57 77
23 FSUswammer 19 57 76
23 Kingsley 18 57 75
23 brucewv 19 57 76
35 DirtyUndies 12 56 68
35 Logsthedog 20 56 76
35 nycbirds 18 56 74
35 swimsns98 21 56 77
35 HunterHye 15 56 71
35 Ericmay16 14 56 70
35 Swim Alchemist 16 56 72
35 DeSorboEffect 15 56 71
35 B1Gslay 9 56 65
35 Mac C 17 56 73
35 StanfordH8er 17 56 73
35 UWRF D-Squad 14 56 70
35 Bray 8 56 64
35 mhowell 8 56 64
35 Michael Pfizer Andrew 20 56 76
35 Tacstrength 12 56 68
35 Bradentiff 16 56 72
35 The_Turmanator 26 56 82
35 DarNguyen 16 56 72
54 Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know 20 55 75
54 MissM 15 55 70
54 Teamwiess 15 55 70
54 Gilrad Xyvers 12 55 67
54 Anthony G 23 55 78
54 ThatSwimKid 25 55 80
60 Chenward3pi 18 54 72
60 Johnny Pash 16 54 70
60 CoachG-eezy 12 54 66
60 HSWIMMER97 11 54 65
60 MichaelB31 14 54 68
60 Jkoles 15 54 69
60 woleai 16 54 70
60 rainking32 14 54 68
60 SwamBikeRun79 13 54 67
69 The Barge 10 53 63
69 emoney117 18 53 71
69 Tea rex 19 53 72
69 SalParadise 21 53 74
69 DrSwammer 16 53 69
69 G0TTAB3FR3SH 15 53 68
69 JaySock 15 53 68
69 jswims 15 53 68
69 Georgia_h 16 53 69
69 Ethebanger 20 53 73
69 Bob1 17 53 70
69 Suziq 16 53 69
69 Coach Hawk 12 53 65
69 Njames08 23 53 76
69 jeffthejuicebox 16 53 69
69 Jallen 12 53 65
69 Josh in the can 15 53 68
69 Claire 16 53 69
69 Lil Swimmy 12 53 65
69 Billkeyaz 17 53 70
69 Blueabyss1117 12 53 65
69 JAndersonHoo 16 53 69
69 pilkka777 12 53 65
69 Isaac 20 53 73
69 Virginia’s Distance Group 21 53 74
69 JBish 14 53 67
69 Timmy Cheng 15 53 68
69 We Love Candy Corn 26 53 79
69 Mallie Moo 12 53 65
69 OldManButterfly 13 53 66
69 Ajansz 15 53 68
69 Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra! 15 53 68
69 BooneSwim 11 53 64
69 swimbradford03 16 53 69
69 green 19 53 72
69 valkyrie917 18 53 71
105 GinningCircle4 18 52 70
105 granite 17 52 69
105 BstrokeDevil 16 52 68
105 swimswamswum24 19 52 71
105 holla back gurl 12 52 64
105 TheRealSam 14 52 66
105 SwimPop 17 52 69
105 Friuti 12 52 64
105 Vegas Gold 13 52 65
105 backstrokebro 21 52 73
105 DragonSwim 18 52 70
105 Not Even Close 16 52 68
105 Cleanfilter19 16 52 68
105 CargillK 21 52 73
105 aveswim 14 52 66
105 USAUSAUSA 15 52 67
105 Abertson 19 52 71
105 Britt6210 16 52 68
105 kswims 18 52 70
105 Eric Bang 15 52 67
105 swimtomswim 12 52 64
105 Pance 20 52 72
105 Rowotter 14 52 66
105 Stanfordwillwin 25 52 77
105 The Yardinals 17 52 69
105 Scott C 18 52 70
105 Former Ute 15 52 67
105 SwimCoachBS 13 52 65
105 Rumbuns 25 52 77
105 Aznswimmaboi12 15 52 67
105 Roxanne Debris 11 52 63
105 TSwimming12 16 52 68
105 swimtigerz 18 52 70
105 BOLO 15 52 67
105 Big Zippy 15 52 67
105 DeepEnder 23 52 75
105 njcarpenter8 5 52 57
105 VicMaster 16 52 68
105 MikeMikeMike 25 52 77
105 CaribbeanSwimmer 16 52 68
105 Maxilla 16 52 68
146 scall127 15 51 66
146 PVSFree 17 51 68
146 KCB 20 51 71
149 Willswim 15 50 65
149 JR123469 11 50 61
149 (G)olden Bear 12 50 62
149 rememberwhen 16 50 66
149 [email protected] 17 50 67
149 BeefEater 16 50 66
149 BLASTOFF🇺🇸 19 50 69
149 rachelkxo 16 50 66
149 HuddyHarris 26 50 76
149 AVD fan club 14 50 64
149 W 19 50 69
149 RealSlimThomas 9 50 59
149 Briman206 21 50 71
149 Jlynk 21 50 71
149 Tree boy 18 50 68
149 Johnny Vanilla Chocolate 17 50 67
149 nsettembrine 15 50 65
149 GoMFBeers 15 50 65
149 olvia dunne 16 50 66
149 Danny 16 50 66
149 allip13 22 50 72
149 Mark SwimSwam 12 50 62
149 Njl0602 19 50 69
149 NCAP#1 12 50 62
173 Winnerwinnerchcikendinner 13 49 62
173 Kt1212 12 49 61
173 I miss the ISL (go dawgs) 17 49 66
173 Bub09 15 49 64
173 Swimmer24 21 49 70
173 packfan31 21 49 70
173 ThePrestressedSpaz 16 49 65
173 reesierose118 20 49 69
173 Perc.olator 12 49 61
173 PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney 15 49 64
173 Swimmer I.M 12 49 61
173 saltie 14 49 63
173 RG59 12 49 61
173 csc151 12 49 61
173 The Best 19 49 68
173 swimmer1028083 14 49 63
173 OldBay 22 49 71
173 slackerswimmer 20 49 69
173 Swimmerhamzah 16 49 65
173 k8thegr8 12 49 61
173 coachemup 12 49 61
173 Meredith Lipsey 15 49 64
173 mds 12 49 61
173 Ashley_Maloon 14 49 63
173 Bruh (womens) 11 49 60
173 Uswm2slo 15 49 64
173 flintp3 16 49 65
173 Hint of Lime 17 49 66
173 hoos25 15 49 64
173 Kwazii 15 49 64
173 swim6847 19 49 68
173 oms2024 16 49 65
173 rubyann 20 49 69
173 cvh123 16 49 65
173 Stefano 18 49 67
173 Hot Boy 12 49 61
173 PhillyMark 12 49 61
173 HulkSwim 12 49 61
173 mailroom lil bro 15 49 64
173 JB123 18 49 67
173 tooturnt 22 49 71
173 cab504 23 49 72
173 SC 12 49 61
173 Aspidites 17 49 66
173 Bimbambumsunyangisabum 15 49 64
218 richteller 12 48 60
218 SwimDad1712 21 48 69
218 Unmet Goal 18 48 66
218 Go Blue 15 48 63
218 forsomereason 19 48 67
218 Vbott23 15 48 63
218 cesalaur 13 48 61
218 Toetaf 21 48 69
218 Narwhalsr#1 19 48 67
218 celo_11 15 48 63
218 bella sims bellyflop 21 48 69
218 33swimmer 12 48 60
218 Storm S&D 13 48 61
218 pianoback 15 48 63
218 Sports Lover 22 48 70
218 smalle22 16 48 64
218 swimswum 5 48 53
218 ryanjnoyes 17 48 65
218 WAC Sea Tigers 11 48 59
218 MJRwins 19 48 67
218 washedupswammer 10 48 58
218 JTL 18 48 66
240 Marzipan 15 47 62
240 maarijka 22 47 69
240 swammermom 11 47 58
240 DrMama423 10 47 57
240 Vst5911 15 47 62
240 Parliment of Owls 6 47 53
240 …..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::…. 20 47 67
240 $Ar.Jay$ 19 47 66
240 aynsleemae 18 47 65
240 swimbrim 21 47 68
240 ddn 17 47 64
251 NJSWIMFAN 27 46 73
251 flyohwhy 18 46 64
251 swimfan28 18 46 64
251 Misty 20 46 66
251 ACLF 22 46 68
251 Disalle is Boyz with Tan! 15 46 61
251 Ashe 19 46 65
251 Wade 20 46 66
251 jachymerin 22 46 68
251 James Bond 15 46 61
251 EmmaLynne16 11 46 57
251 CoachinoBlanco 15 46 61
251 M&m minis 17 46 63
251 Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks 10 46 56
251 Ben17 17 46 63
251 FlipnGo 17 46 63
251 Dneil12 20 46 66
251 NWB01 13 46 59
251 James SwimSwam 19 46 65
251 ISU2004 15 46 61
251 Jack Ellison 20 46 66
251 gosharks 10 46 56
251 yumaogmtruther 19 46 65
251 fluidg 20 46 66
251 ePain 15 46 61
251 Ben Kutufaris 20 46 66
277 EMH16 23 45 68
277 Grizgirl 16 45 61
277 carkingtom 19 45 64
277 Greg17815 12 45 57
277 Maddie McCloskey 15 45 60
277 Bella Thomas 20 45 65
277 chickenlamp 14 45 59
277 ETHS-JV 15 45 60
277 mcelly22 17 45 62
277 Unknown Swammer 14 45 59
277 LagenX 13 45 58
277 BenL 19 45 64
277 Tytythefishguy 11 45 56
277 Quinn Ewers 13 45 58
277 chubbers 12 45 57
277 Swimmom3 6 45 51
277 shein2016 16 45 61
277 Just A Swammer 10 45 55
277 hilart1284 20 45 65
277 Tantanwinz 9 45 54
277 em18 12 45 57
277 PACswim269 16 45 61
277 Noah 20 45 65
277 Ham S&D 13 45 58
277 oxyswim 15 45 60
277 kaccornero 12 45 57
277 Peaches 15 45 60
277 Shugo 18 45 63
277 500kick 19 45 64
277 Ball State Swim Guy 14 45 59
277 Colorado 11 45 56
277 jclark36 11 45 56
277 heyheyhey 18 45 63
277 Towelie 18 45 63
277 w&mswim 19 45 64
277 Yanyan SwimSwam 14 45 59
277 hoodawg123 23 45 68
277 SwimGeek 15 45 60
315 swimmermaddie 17 44 61
315 Brokeblock 16 44 60
315 UF >>> 19 44 63
315 Joey W. 11 44 55
315 Old Rocket Swimmer 13 44 57
315 Swim Shady 14 44 58
315 BEARCATS2010 16 44 60
315 StreamlineSteve 11 44 55
315 ORRDU1 15 44 59
315 GingerSwim 11 44 55
315 Swimmerdre24 15 44 59
315 UMUSwammer 15 44 59
315 DLFSwimMom 19 44 63
315 Leducky 13 44 57
315 Shaddy419 12 44 56
330 SwimTeach 15 43 58
330 whoisthis 19 43 62
330 👾👾👽💣jp 12 43 55
330 Sherry Smit 12 43 55
330 Pitt Swim Dad 16 43 59
330 DrStarr 20 43 63
330 Krowe 17 43 60
330 Dr. Glogo 17 43 60
330 backstrokesbest 25 43 68
330 mparisi22 18 43 61
330 phoebe h 12 43 55
330 Let Bella Sprint 20 43 63
330 Owjo 16 43 59
343 Former swimmer 9 42 51
343 William_Skinner41762 14 42 56
343 DAK 18 42 60
343 Cadelovesswimming! 14 42 56
343 🏝️ Retired 🍹 16 42 58
343 zard 19 42 61
343 Guchi 13 42 55
343 Goob 18 42 60
343 Josh Thompson 24 42 66
343 alyssa’s pickem 18 42 60
343 Zach 20 42 62
343 NAZ92 10 42 52
343 zdh 13 42 55
343 jusqueen 16 42 58
343 swammer2270 20 42 62
343 Bromine Zaddy 19 42 61
343 Magyar36 11 42 53
343 rkoch 23 42 65
361 superbigweiner 21 41 62
361 kg1296 15 41 56
361 yuupletsgetit 16 41 57
361 Brian!!!!! 15 41 56
361 Juliagg07 19 41 60
361 JJJJ 21 41 62
361 emptynestcoach 15 41 56
361 Thomas Heilmans best friend 19 41 60
361 Troman22 12 41 53
361 Justin 12 41 53
361 Aquamann22 25 41 66
361 nonrevhoofan 13 41 54
361 Smitty4UGA 15 41 56
361 SWIM SAM 16 41 57
361 flyboygreed 14 41 55
361 Benjamin Dillon 13 41 54
361 NutZach 12 41 53
361 Openwaterswimmer 16 41 57
361 Plaster 11 41 52
361 HOO love 19 41 60
361 Coach Dani MX 11 41 52
382 zmb 13 40 53
382 Swim mom 20 40 60
382 AFlyer 13 40 53
382 Megabounda 15 40 55
382 IUSwammer 16 40 56
382 NHSwimCoach 15 40 55
382 Davidgoggins 11 40 51
382 Orangedude 14 40 54
382 Why so serious? 17 40 57
391 Ryan Allen 18 39 57
391 Waterlogged 19 39 58
391 GordoB18 14 39 53
391 Lucas Caswell 11 39 50
391 Swimmax90 11 39 50
391 KingDevil 18 39 57
391 pomerdawg 18 39 57
391 Swim2wim 19 39 58
391 Jameso1 8 39 47
391 🦕ninja🦕 15 39 54
391 Dawg Talk 19 39 58
402 WSCoach 19 38 57
402 Snapperhawk 21 38 59
402 MacMachine 15 38 53
402 Willy 11 38 49
402 Clay 16 38 54
407 tucson swimfan 12 37 49
407 ccos1127 13 37 50
407 <3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟 11 37 48
407 Brian G 17 37 54
407 WahooSwimFan 19 37 56
407 Anna Banana 12 37 49
407 MACswimretiree 14 37 51
407 jlamb 0 37 37
407 CCSM2020 8 37 45
416 jaxjax 16 36 52
416 mspann97 11 36 47
416 BigRedFanClub 14 36 50
416 dixiedog722 16 36 52
420 BirdsWithTeeth5000 21 35 56
420 Hereforthecrazyshow 19 35 54
420 DrewBrewsBeer 18 35 53
423 Hold my tea 20 34 54
423 Jar Jar Binks 10 34 44
423 Gretchen’s ex bf 18 34 52
423 Rockrochelle 15 34 49
423 AlexRoberts 21 34 55
423 Competitive Mermaids 18 34 52
423 I love swimming! 17 34 51
430 tkazansky86 16 33 49
431 Andrew Iverson 11 32 43
432 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 5 31 36
433 NJSWIM 13 30 43
434 Austinf 17 28 45
435 Washed up D3 Swimmer 15 27 42
435 Waterbug071317 13 27 40
435 SCY > LCM Suck it Australia 17 27 44
438 rossini 7 23 30
439 rubyann 19 7 26

Day 2 Standings (Overall)

1 maxcorn57 20 63 83
2 avery gator 🗣️ 23 59 82
2 The_Turmanator 26 56 82
4 RMS 21 59 80
4 LPS1 21 59 80
4 ThatSwimKid 25 55 80
7 alphax 16 63 79
7 marycatherine54321 19 60 79
7 ehk 19 60 79
7 We Love Candy Corn 26 53 79
11 anmase010118 18 60 78
11 Benjamin’sButtons 19 59 78
11 Anthony G 23 55 78
14 Walls 16 61 77
14 Captain Salmon 17 60 77
14 Old Swim Coach 20 57 77
14 swimcoachkelley 20 57 77
14 swimsns98 21 56 77
14 Stanfordwillwin 25 52 77
14 Rumbuns 25 52 77
14 MikeMikeMike 25 52 77
22 Dewey 17 59 76
22 FSUswammer 19 57 76
22 brucewv 19 57 76
22 Logsthedog 20 56 76
22 Michael Pfizer Andrew 20 56 76
22 Njames08 23 53 76
22 HuddyHarris 26 50 76
29 VFL 15 60 75
29 Kingsley 18 57 75
29 Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know 20 55 75
29 DeepEnder 23 52 75
33 JRLSWIM 17 57 74
33 nickim317 17 57 74
33 kiwifruit 17 57 74
33 nycbirds 18 56 74
33 SalParadise 21 53 74
33 Virginia’s Distance Group 21 53 74
39 JSP – ATL 14 59 73
39 `’`‘ \_>_o_ 14 59 73
39 Obnoxious Observer 15 58 73
39 WaltLongmire 15 58 73
39 RobinDallaV 15 58 73
39 The Penguin 15 58 73
39 Zach R. 16 57 73
39 neffry 16 57 73
39 BuckI 16 57 73
39 Mac C 17 56 73
39 StanfordH8er 17 56 73
39 Ethebanger 20 53 73
39 Isaac 20 53 73
39 backstrokebro 21 52 73
39 CargillK 21 52 73
39 NJSWIMFAN 27 46 73
55 Thorn0315 15 57 72
55 Swim Alchemist 16 56 72
55 Bradentiff 16 56 72
55 DarNguyen 16 56 72
55 Chenward3pi 18 54 72
55 Tea rex 19 53 72
55 green 19 53 72
55 Pance 20 52 72
55 allip13 22 50 72
55 cab504 23 49 72
65 HunterHye 15 56 71
65 DeSorboEffect 15 56 71
65 emoney117 18 53 71
65 valkyrie917 18 53 71
65 swimswamswum24 19 52 71
65 Abertson 19 52 71
65 KCB 20 51 71
65 Briman206 21 50 71
65 Jlynk 21 50 71
65 OldBay 22 49 71
65 tooturnt 22 49 71
76 4 up 0 down 11 59 70
76 Ericmay16 14 56 70
76 UWRF D-Squad 14 56 70
76 MissM 15 55 70
76 Teamwiess 15 55 70
76 Johnny Pash 16 54 70
76 woleai 16 54 70
76 Bob1 17 53 70
76 Billkeyaz 17 53 70
76 GinningCircle4 18 52 70
76 DragonSwim 18 52 70
76 kswims 18 52 70
76 Scott C 18 52 70
76 swimtigerz 18 52 70
76 Swimmer24 21 49 70
76 packfan31 21 49 70
76 Sports Lover 22 48 70
93 Grand Moff Tarkin 11 58 69
93 Jkoles 15 54 69
93 DrSwammer 16 53 69
93 Georgia_h 16 53 69
93 Suziq 16 53 69
93 jeffthejuicebox 16 53 69
93 Claire 16 53 69
93 JAndersonHoo 16 53 69
93 swimbradford03 16 53 69
93 granite 17 52 69
93 SwimPop 17 52 69
93 The Yardinals 17 52 69
93 BLASTOFF🇺🇸 19 50 69
93 W 19 50 69
93 Njl0602 19 50 69
93 reesierose118 20 49 69
93 slackerswimmer 20 49 69
93 rubyann 20 49 69
93 SwimDad1712 21 48 69
93 Toetaf 21 48 69
93 bella sims bellyflop 21 48 69
93 maarijka 22 47 69
115 DirtyUndies 12 56 68
115 Tacstrength 12 56 68
115 MichaelB31 14 54 68
115 rainking32 14 54 68
115 G0TTAB3FR3SH 15 53 68
115 JaySock 15 53 68
115 jswims 15 53 68
115 Josh in the can 15 53 68
115 Timmy Cheng 15 53 68
115 Ajansz 15 53 68
115 Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra! 15 53 68
115 BstrokeDevil 16 52 68
115 Not Even Close 16 52 68
115 Cleanfilter19 16 52 68
115 Britt6210 16 52 68
115 TSwimming12 16 52 68
115 VicMaster 16 52 68
115 CaribbeanSwimmer 16 52 68
115 Maxilla 16 52 68
115 PVSFree 17 51 68
115 Tree boy 18 50 68
115 The Best 19 49 68
115 swim6847 19 49 68
115 swimbrim 21 47 68
115 ACLF 22 46 68
115 jachymerin 22 46 68
115 EMH16 23 45 68
115 hoodawg123 23 45 68
115 backstrokesbest 25 43 68
144 Gilrad Xyvers 12 55 67
144 SwamBikeRun79 13 54 67
144 JBish 14 53 67
144 USAUSAUSA 15 52 67
144 Eric Bang 15 52 67
144 Former Ute 15 52 67
144 Aznswimmaboi12 15 52 67
144 BOLO 15 52 67
144 Big Zippy 15 52 67
144 [email protected] 17 50 67
144 Johnny Vanilla Chocolate 17 50 67
144 Stefano 18 49 67
144 JB123 18 49 67
144 forsomereason 19 48 67
144 Narwhalsr#1 19 48 67
144 MJRwins 19 48 67
144 …..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::…. 20 47 67
161 CoachG-eezy 12 54 66
161 OldManButterfly 13 53 66
161 TheRealSam 14 52 66
161 aveswim 14 52 66
161 Rowotter 14 52 66
161 scall127 15 51 66
161 rememberwhen 16 50 66
161 BeefEater 16 50 66
161 rachelkxo 16 50 66
161 olvia dunne 16 50 66
161 Danny 16 50 66
161 I miss the ISL (go dawgs) 17 49 66
161 Hint of Lime 17 49 66
161 Aspidites 17 49 66
161 Unmet Goal 18 48 66
161 JTL 18 48 66
161 $Ar.Jay$ 19 47 66
161 Misty 20 46 66
161 Wade 20 46 66
161 Dneil12 20 46 66
161 Jack Ellison 20 46 66
161 fluidg 20 46 66
161 Ben Kutufaris 20 46 66
161 Josh Thompson 24 42 66
161 Aquamann22 25 41 66
186 B1Gslay 9 56 65
186 HSWIMMER97 11 54 65
186 Coach Hawk 12 53 65
186 Jallen 12 53 65
186 Lil Swimmy 12 53 65
186 Blueabyss1117 12 53 65
186 pilkka777 12 53 65
186 Mallie Moo 12 53 65
186 Vegas Gold 13 52 65
186 SwimCoachBS 13 52 65
186 Willswim 15 50 65
186 nsettembrine 15 50 65
186 GoMFBeers 15 50 65
186 ThePrestressedSpaz 16 49 65
186 Swimmerhamzah 16 49 65
186 flintp3 16 49 65
186 oms2024 16 49 65
186 cvh123 16 49 65
186 ryanjnoyes 17 48 65
186 aynsleemae 18 47 65
186 Ashe 19 46 65
186 James SwimSwam 19 46 65
186 yumaogmtruther 19 46 65
186 Bella Thomas 20 45 65
186 hilart1284 20 45 65
186 Noah 20 45 65
186 rkoch 23 42 65
213 CavaDore 5 59 64
213 Bray 8 56 64
213 mhowell 8 56 64
213 BooneSwim 11 53 64
213 holla back gurl 12 52 64
213 Friuti 12 52 64
213 swimtomswim 12 52 64
213 AVD fan club 14 50 64
213 Bub09 15 49 64
213 PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney 15 49 64
213 Meredith Lipsey 15 49 64
213 Uswm2slo 15 49 64
213 hoos25 15 49 64
213 Kwazii 15 49 64
213 mailroom lil bro 15 49 64
213 Bimbambumsunyangisabum 15 49 64
213 smalle22 16 48 64
213 ddn 17 47 64
213 flyohwhy 18 46 64
213 swimfan28 18 46 64
213 carkingtom 19 45 64
213 BenL 19 45 64
213 500kick 19 45 64
213 w&mswim 19 45 64
237 The Barge 10 53 63
237 Roxanne Debris 11 52 63
237 saltie 14 49 63
237 swimmer1028083 14 49 63
237 Ashley_Maloon 14 49 63
237 Go Blue 15 48 63
237 Vbott23 15 48 63
237 celo_11 15 48 63
237 pianoback 15 48 63
237 M&m minis 17 46 63
237 Ben17 17 46 63
237 FlipnGo 17 46 63
237 Shugo 18 45 63
237 heyheyhey 18 45 63
237 Towelie 18 45 63
237 UF >>> 19 44 63
237 DLFSwimMom 19 44 63
237 DrStarr 20 43 63
237 Let Bella Sprint 20 43 63
256 (G)olden Bear 12 50 62
256 Mark SwimSwam 12 50 62
256 NCAP#1 12 50 62
256 Winnerwinnerchcikendinner 13 49 62
256 Marzipan 15 47 62
256 Vst5911 15 47 62
256 mcelly22 17 45 62
256 whoisthis 19 43 62
256 Zach 20 42 62
256 swammer2270 20 42 62
256 superbigweiner 21 41 62
256 JJJJ 21 41 62
268 JR123469 11 50 61
268 Kt1212 12 49 61
268 Perc.olator 12 49 61
268 Swimmer I.M 12 49 61
268 RG59 12 49 61
268 csc151 12 49 61
268 k8thegr8 12 49 61
268 coachemup 12 49 61
268 mds 12 49 61
268 Hot Boy 12 49 61
268 PhillyMark 12 49 61
268 HulkSwim 12 49 61
268 SC 12 49 61
268 cesalaur 13 48 61
268 Storm S&D 13 48 61
268 Disalle is Boyz with Tan! 15 46 61
268 James Bond 15 46 61
268 CoachinoBlanco 15 46 61
268 ISU2004 15 46 61
268 ePain 15 46 61
268 Grizgirl 16 45 61
268 shein2016 16 45 61
268 PACswim269 16 45 61
268 swimmermaddie 17 44 61
268 mparisi22 18 43 61
268 zard 19 42 61
268 Bromine Zaddy 19 42 61
295 Bruh (womens) 11 49 60
295 richteller 12 48 60
295 33swimmer 12 48 60
295 Maddie McCloskey 15 45 60
295 ETHS-JV 15 45 60
295 oxyswim 15 45 60
295 Peaches 15 45 60
295 SwimGeek 15 45 60
295 Brokeblock 16 44 60
295 BEARCATS2010 16 44 60
295 Krowe 17 43 60
295 Dr. Glogo 17 43 60
295 DAK 18 42 60
295 Goob 18 42 60
295 alyssa’s pickem 18 42 60
295 Juliagg07 19 41 60
295 Thomas Heilmans best friend 19 41 60
295 HOO love 19 41 60
295 Swim mom 20 40 60
314 RealSlimThomas 9 50 59
314 WAC Sea Tigers 11 48 59
314 NWB01 13 46 59
314 chickenlamp 14 45 59
314 Unknown Swammer 14 45 59
314 Ball State Swim Guy 14 45 59
314 Yanyan SwimSwam 14 45 59
314 ORRDU1 15 44 59
314 Swimmerdre24 15 44 59
314 UMUSwammer 15 44 59
314 Pitt Swim Dad 16 43 59
314 Owjo 16 43 59
314 Snapperhawk 21 38 59
327 washedupswammer 10 48 58
327 swammermom 11 47 58
327 LagenX 13 45 58
327 Quinn Ewers 13 45 58
327 Ham S&D 13 45 58
327 Swim Shady 14 44 58
327 SwimTeach 15 43 58
327 🏝️ Retired 🍹 16 42 58
327 jusqueen 16 42 58
327 Waterlogged 19 39 58
327 Swim2wim 19 39 58
327 Dawg Talk 19 39 58
339 njcarpenter8 5 52 57
339 DrMama423 10 47 57
339 EmmaLynne16 11 46 57
339 Greg17815 12 45 57
339 chubbers 12 45 57
339 em18 12 45 57
339 kaccornero 12 45 57
339 Old Rocket Swimmer 13 44 57
339 Leducky 13 44 57
339 yuupletsgetit 16 41 57
339 SWIM SAM 16 41 57
339 Openwaterswimmer 16 41 57
339 Why so serious? 17 40 57
339 Ryan Allen 18 39 57
339 KingDevil 18 39 57
339 pomerdawg 18 39 57
339 WSCoach 19 38 57
356 Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks 10 46 56
356 gosharks 10 46 56
356 Tytythefishguy 11 45 56
356 Colorado 11 45 56
356 jclark36 11 45 56
356 Shaddy419 12 44 56
356 William_Skinner41762 14 42 56
356 Cadelovesswimming! 14 42 56
356 kg1296 15 41 56
356 Brian!!!!! 15 41 56
356 emptynestcoach 15 41 56
356 Smitty4UGA 15 41 56
356 IUSwammer 16 40 56
356 WahooSwimFan 19 37 56
356 BirdsWithTeeth5000 21 35 56
371 Just A Swammer 10 45 55
371 Joey W. 11 44 55
371 StreamlineSteve 11 44 55
371 GingerSwim 11 44 55
371 👾👾👽💣jp 12 43 55
371 Sherry Smit 12 43 55
371 phoebe h 12 43 55
371 Guchi 13 42 55
371 zdh 13 42 55
371 flyboygreed 14 41 55
371 Megabounda 15 40 55
371 NHSwimCoach 15 40 55
371 AlexRoberts 21 34 55
384 Tantanwinz 9 45 54
384 nonrevhoofan 13 41 54
384 Benjamin Dillon 13 41 54
384 Orangedude 14 40 54
384 🦕ninja🦕 15 39 54
384 Clay 16 38 54
384 Brian G 17 37 54
384 Hereforthecrazyshow 19 35 54
384 Hold my tea 20 34 54
393 swimswum 5 48 53
393 Parliment of Owls 6 47 53
393 Magyar36 11 42 53
393 Troman22 12 41 53
393 Justin 12 41 53
393 NutZach 12 41 53
393 zmb 13 40 53
393 AFlyer 13 40 53
393 GordoB18 14 39 53
393 MacMachine 15 38 53
393 DrewBrewsBeer 18 35 53
404 NAZ92 10 42 52
404 Plaster 11 41 52
404 Coach Dani MX 11 41 52
404 jaxjax 16 36 52
404 dixiedog722 16 36 52
404 Gretchen’s ex bf 18 34 52
404 Competitive Mermaids 18 34 52
411 Swimmom3 6 45 51
411 Former swimmer 9 42 51
411 Davidgoggins 11 40 51
411 MACswimretiree 14 37 51
411 I love swimming! 17 34 51
416 Lucas Caswell 11 39 50
416 Swimmax90 11 39 50
416 ccos1127 13 37 50
416 BigRedFanClub 14 36 50
420 Willy 11 38 49
420 tucson swimfan 12 37 49
420 Anna Banana 12 37 49
420 Rockrochelle 15 34 49
420 tkazansky86 16 33 49
425 <3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟 11 37 48
426 Jameso1 8 39 47
426 mspann97 11 36 47
428 CCSM2020 8 37 45
428 Austinf 17 28 45
430 Jar Jar Binks 10 34 44
430 SCY > LCM Suck it Australia 17 27 44
432 Andrew Iverson 11 32 43
432 NJSWIM 13 30 43
434 Washed up D3 Swimmer 15 27 42
435 Waterbug071317 13 27 40
436 jlamb 0 37 37
437 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 5 31 36
438 rossini 7 23 30
439 rubyann 19 7 26

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!