2024 Swimming World Championship: Day 1 Photo Vault

2024 WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In Doha, Qatar, the first day of the 2024 World Swimming Championships has ended and we are ready to share with you the emotions of this Sunday of great swimming thanks to the photos of our Fabio Cetti.

World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

Adam Peaty World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

KIM-Woomin
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

Matteo Ciampi World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

Angelina Kohler World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

McEVOY-Cameron
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

DOUGLASS-Kate
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

KIM-Woomin
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

CASAS-Shaine
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

ANDREW-Michael
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

CHINA Gold Medal at World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

THROSSELL-Brianna
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

DOUGLASS-Kate
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

GORBENKO-Anastasia
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

FAIRWEATHER-Erika-LI-Binjie-GOSE-Isabel
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

NETHERLAND
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

CHINA
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

