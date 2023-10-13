2023 World Cup – Athens: Day 1 Finals

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – ATHENS

Friday, October 13th – Sunday, October 15th

Athens, Greece

LCM (50m)

Prelims 9:00am (EEST)/ 2:oo am (EDT)

Finals 6:00 pm (EEST)/ 11:00 am (EDT)

The second of three stops on the 2023 World Cup circuit is underway in Athens, Greece. Tonight’s finals session is a packed one, featuring 11 events.

DAY 1 FINALS EVENT SCHEDULE

The session starts at 6:00 pm local time, 11:00 am Eastern Time

Women’s 400 free – final

Men’s 400 free – final

Women’s 50 back – final

Men’s 200 back – final

Women’s 200 fly – final

Men’s 100 fly – final

Women’s 200 breast – final

Men’s 100 breast – final

Women’s 50 free – final

Men’s 50 free – final

Women’s 4×100 Medley relay – final

The first stop in Berlin saw 13 events have their World Cup Records rewritten with current series leaders Kaylee McKeown and Qin Haiyang doing the brunt of the damage rewriting three each. Much like at the World Championships in Fukuoka, McKeown and Qin swept their individual disciplines and would look to repeat that feat tonight in Athens.

Qin enters as the top seed in the 100 breast and will look to hold off the same contingent of swimmers from Berlin, in the likes of Arno Kamminga, Caspar Corbeau, and Adam Peaty. This morning Qin swam a 59.52 to claim lane 4, with Kamminga’s 59.74 the only other time under 1:00.

Lane 4 in the women’s 50 backstroke will be occupied by McKeown, who won the event in Berlin by over half a second and will face off, again, against the Canadian pair of Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm, as well as newcomers to the circuit, Candian Maggie MacNeil and Sweden’s Louise Hansson. To note, MacNeil is the World Record holder in the short course meters version of this event.

Looking to defend her win and new record from Berlin will be New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather. Fairweather swam away from the field, touching in a time of 4:01.09 ahead of Australia’s Lani Pallister, whose 4:02.07 was also under the old record. The pair will look to do battle again tonight, occupying lanes 4 and 5, respectively, tonight.

Trailing McKeown and Qin in the rankings are China’s Zhang Yufei and Italy’s Thomas Ceccon. Zhang will look to keep pace with McKeown by repeating her win in the women’s 200 fly, while Ceccon will try to do the same in the men’s 200 back but enters as the #2 seed behind South Africa’s Pieter Coetze, who was .29 faster this morning.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 3:55.58 – Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)

World Cup Record: 4:01.09 – Erika Fairweather, New Zealand (2023)

World Junior Record: 3:56.08 – Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

World Cup Record: 3:43.91 – Danas Rapsys, Lithuania (2019)

World Junior Record: 3:44.31 – Petar Mitsin, Bulgaria (2023)

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, China (2018)

World Cup Record: 27.24 – Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2023)

, Australia (2023) World Junior Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton, Australia (2016)

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, United States (2009)

World Cup Record: 1:53.17 – Mitch Larkin, Australia (2015)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2017)

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, China (2009)

World Cup Record: 2:06.33 – Cammile Adams, United States (2015)

World Junior Record: 2:04.06 – Summer McIntosh, Canda (2023)

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)

World Cup Record: 51.04 – Chad le Clos, South Africa (2015)

World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, Hungary (2017)

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia (2023)

World Cup Record: 2:22.13 –Tes Schouten, Netherlands (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes, Turkey (2015)

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty , Great Britain (2019)

, Great Britain (2019) World Cup Record: 57.69 – Qin Haiyang , China (2023)

, China (2023) World Junior Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2023)

World Cup Record: 23.83 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2018)

World Junior Record: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, United States (2021)

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)

World Cup Record: 21.49 – Vlad Morozov, Russia (2018)

World Junior Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, United States (2017)

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:50.40 – USA (2019)

World Junior Record: 3:58.38 – Canada (2017)

