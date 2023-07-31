2023 US Summer Junior Nationals: Jillian Cox Scratches 800 Free On Night 1

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The US Summer Junior Nationals kick off in Irvine this week, the same pool that just hosted the TYR Pro Championships. Some of the top junior swimmers will be in attendance. For the sake of scratches, we will look at the top 24 seeds for the prelims events and the top 16 for the distance events.

Morning Heat Sheets

Afternoon Heat Sheets

Day 1 Prelims events:

Girls 200 fly

Boys 200 fly

Girls 100 breast

Boys 100 breast

Girls 800 free (afternoon)

Boys 1500 free (afternoon)

The morning will kick off with the girls 200 fly. There are two scratches within the top 24. #8 seed Annika Parkhe and #14 seed Kayla Han have both scratched the event. Parkhe is entered in five other events this week, including the 100 free where she is the #2 seed and the 100 fly where she is the #3 seed. Han is entered in another six events this week, including the 400 IM where she is the top seed and the 800 free where she is the #2 seed. Notably, Han will swim the 800 tonight, where a scratch now makes her the top seed.

The other three events this morning (boys 200 fly, girls and boys 100 breast) have no scratches within the top 24. This notably means that Aaron Shackell will compete in the 200 fly. Shackell is a member of the US U23 team that is headed to compete in Dublin, Ireland from August 11-13.

Future US World Junior teammates Piper Enge and Molly Sweeney will look to have a showdown in the 100 breast. In the boys 100 breast, Nick Mahabir is the top seed and will look to improve upon his Singapore National Record that he set this past week at TYR Pro.

Scratches for the afternoon/evening in the 800 free (girls) include #1 Jillian Cox and #7 Lainey Mullins out of the top 8. Cox just competed at 2023 Worlds in Japan for the US, where she finished sixth overall in the 800 free. Cox is entered in five other events this meet. Mullins is competing in the 200 fly during prelims where she is the #4 seed.

On the boys side, there are no top 16 scratches. The “top 3” seeds are entered with 800 times, so they are in heat 2.