2022 NCAA ‘A’ Finalist Lola Mull of Northwestern Enters Transfer Portal

Rising Northwestern senior Lola Mull has entered the transfer portal. Mull has qualified for NCAAs in all three of her years so far at Northwestern.

Note: An athlete entering the transfer portal does not mean that they HAVE to transfer. Instead, it means that they are now allowed to communicate with other coaches about a potential transfer.

Although the deadline to enter the portal for women’s swimming and diving was April 30th, Mull and the Northwestern program as a whole, are granted an exception as their head coach Katie Robinson stepped down to become the new associate head coach for the Stanford women’s program.

Originally from Michigan, Mull was one of SwimSwam’s “best of the rest” (BOTR) ranked recruits coming out of high school. As a freshman, Mull was third in the 1650 and 10th in the 500 free at Big Tens. Mull went on to score 11 points at NCAAs as she finished eighth in the 1650 freestyle, and was tied for Northwestern’s third-highest individual scorer.

Mull had a huge sophomore season, finishing second in both the 500 and 1650 freestyles at Big Tens as well as adding a third scoring event as she was 18th in the 400 IM. She was tied for the team’s second-highest individual scorer with 63 points.

At 2022 NCAAs, Mull finished seventh in the mile and was 10th in the 500 free, scoring a total of 19 individual points. Mull was the team’s highest individual scorer.

This past season, Mull was seventh in the 1650 and 12th in the 500 free at Big Tens. At NCAAs, she finished 18th in the 1650 free and 44th in the 500 free.

Mull’s best SCY times are:

500 free: 4:38.37

1650 free: 15:51.38

400 IM: 4:18.19

Mull is the second NCAA qualifier for Northwestern to enter the portal since Robinson’s departure as rising sophomore Jamie Brennan entered a few weeks ago. Northwestern has not yet announced a new head coach.