2023 Summer Junior Nationals: #10 Seed In Both Boys And Girls 200 Fly Scratch Finals

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

With only two finals tonight that also happened this morning in prelims, there are limited scratches. After swimming the tenth fastest time this morning in the girls 200 fly, Lynsey Bowen has scratched.

Bowen swam a 2:13.61, a personal best by over two seconds. Her previous best was a 2:16.15 which she swam back in May. Bowen has now dropped over eight seconds in the event over the last year. Originally primarily a mid-distance freestyler and backstorker, Bowen has now made great strides in the fly events.

Her swim from this morning earned her the Trials cut in the 200 fly, now adding to her list that already included the 200 free, 400 free, and 800 free.

Bowen will compete in the fastest heat of the 800 freestyle tonight where she is the #3 seed, swimming out of lane 3.

After tying for the 10th fastest swim in the boys 200 fly this morning, Matthew Marsteiner has scratched out of the ‘B’ final. Martsteiner swam a 2:01.68 in prelims, less than a second off his personal best of a 2:00.82 which he swam in the middle of June.

Like Bowen, Martsteiner is also swimming in the distance freestyle fastest heat tonight. Marsteiner is the seventh seed and will swim out of lane one. He already has the Trials cut in the 1500 freestyle.

Tyson Huynh
21 minutes ago

Get hype for Logan Robinson!

Comfy Pants
27 minutes ago

Great swims this morning from both of them.

