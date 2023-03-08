Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 NCAA DIVISION II SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first full day of action at the NCAA Division II Championships will feature preliminary heats in the 200 IM and 50 freestyle, along with the early heats of the 1000 free and the women’s 1-meter diving prelims.

This year’s meet has a vastly different landscape in essentially every event due to the departure of Queens, the long-reigning national champions who have begun the process of reclassifying to Division I this season.

Without Queens swimmers in the field, along with the graduation of UIndy’s Marizel van Jaarsveld and the absence of Rollins’ Ward Lockhart, no 2022 champions will defend their individual titles on Wednesday.

UIndy’s Johanna Buys, third last year in the women’s 50 free, holds the top seed in that race, while the 200 IM is led by Nova Southeastern freshman Emilia Ronningdal, who led off the victorious 800 free relay last night.

On the men’s side, Henderson State junior Lamar Taylor is the swimmer to beat in the 50 free, having been 19.10 this season. Just 19th last season, Taylor has accrued a ton of experience over the last 12 months, including representing Bahamas and making the 50 free final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The men’s 200 IM is missing the top two finishers from last year, with Delta State fifth-year Emanuel Fava coming in as the top returner after taking third in 2022, while Colorado Mesa junior Ben Sampson holds the top seed after an impressive season.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

  • NCAA DII Record: 1:55.63, Patri Castro Ortega (Queens) – 2016
  • Meet Record: 1:55.63, Patri Castro Ortega (Queens) – 2016

MEN’S 200 IM – PRELIMS

  • NCAA DII Record: 1:41.61, Marius Kusch (Queens) – 2018
  • Meet Record: 1:41.61, Marius Kusch (Queens) – 2018

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA DII Record: 22.15, Danielle Melilli (Queens) – 2022
  • Meet Record: 22.15, Danielle Melilli (Queens) – 2022

MEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA DII Record: 18.88, Matej Dusa (Queens) – 2022
  • Meet Record: 18.88, Matej Dusa (Queens) – 2022

WOMEN’S 1000 FREE – TIMED FINAL

  • NCAA DII Record: 9:43.70, Georgia Wright (West Chester) – 2020
  • Meet Record: 9:43.70, Georgia Wright (West Chester) – 2020

MEN’S 1000 FREE – TIMED FINAL

  • NCAA DII Record: 8:54.10, Fabio Dalu (McKendree) – 2021
  • Meet Record: 8:54.10, Fabio Dalu (McKendree) – 2021

WOMEN’S 1-METER DIVING – PRELIMS

  • NCAA DII Record: 511.55, Kayla Kelosky (Clarion) – 2011
  • Meet Record: 511.55, Kayla Kelosky (Clarion) – 2011

