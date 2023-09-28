2023 Asian Games: Korea Jumps Ahead Of Japan With One Day To Go

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Although the top of the 2023 Asian Games swimming medal table remains unchanged with China as the seemingly unstoppable leader, an interesting story is brewing among the 2nd and 3rd-ranked nations.

Through day 5 here in Hangzhou, China, the nation of South Korea has propelled itself into the runner-up slot with just one day of competition remaining.

Korea has accumulated 18 pieces of hardware in total and, although Japan has 25 to its credit, Korea has more golds. Korea has 5 to Japan’s 3, which renders the former ahead of the latter in terms of medal table rank.

Tonight Korea saw two men top the podium in their respective events. First, Baek Inchul took the men’s 50m fly in the only event to be devoid of a Chinese medalist, while Kim Woomin followed suit by grabbing gold in the men’s 800m free.

Kwon Sehyun added silver in the women’s 200m breast, while the nation’s men’s 4x100m free relay took silver ahead of Japan. Korea’s women’s 4x200m free relay also earned bronze.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s events, the strongest medal potentials for Korea appear to be Choi Dongyeol in the men’s 50m breast, Kim in the men’s 400m free, and the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

However, Japan will be armed with Rikako Ikee in the women’s 50m fly, Hidekazu Takehara in the men’s 200m back, and Olympic silver medalist Tomoru Honda in the men’s 200m fly. We’ll keep an eye on how things unfold.

Swimming Medal Table Through Day 5

Overall Medal Table, All Sports (Top 10 Nations)