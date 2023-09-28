Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Asian Games: Day 5 Meet & National Record Roundup

19TH ASIAN GAMES

We’ve concluded day five of the 2023 Asian Games which means there is only one more day remaining at this prestigious quadrennial event. As a refresher, this year’s edition was postponed from 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns within the host nation of China.

As with previous sessions, we’ve seen multiple Games Records and National Records go by the wayside and the Chinese men’s 4x100m free relay wrapped up a new Asian Record to boot in tonight’s finals.

Games Records

  • Zhang Yufei (CHN) – women’s 50m free, 24.26
  • Baek Inchul (KOR) – men’s 50m fly, 23.29
  • Qin Haiyang (CHN) – men’s 200m breast, 2:07.03
  • Kim Woomin (KOR) – men’s 800m free, 7:46.03
  • China (CHN) – men’s 4x100m free relay, 3:10.88

National/Continental Records

  • Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – women’s 50m free, 24.34
  • Baek Inchul (KOR) – men’s 50m fly, 23.29
  • Letitia Sim (SGP) – women’s 200m breast, 2:26.43
  • Kim Woomin (KOR) – men’s 800m free, 7:46.03
  • China (CHN) – men’s 4x100m free relay, 3:10.88 *Asian Record
  • Korea (KOR) – men’s 4x100m free relay, 3:12.96
  • Singapore (SGP) – men’s 4x100m free relay, 3:14.77
  • India (IND) – men’s 4x100m free relay, 3:21.22 (heats)
  • Korea (KOR) – women’s 4x200m free relay, 8:00.11
  • Singapore (SGP) – women’s 4x200m free relay, 8:02.42

