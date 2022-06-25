2022 World Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s here – the final prelims session of the 2022 World Championship. This morning’s session is short and sweet, featuring heats of the women’s 400 IM, men’s 4×100 medley relay, and women’s 4×100 medley relay.

The only individual event of the morning, the women’s 400 IM ought to be a really fun race. Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh has been on a tear this past week in Budapest, and after clocking a 4:29 in the event earlier in the year, she should be considered the favorite. Defending Olympic champion Yui Ohashi of Japan is in the mix, also she’s been off her performances from last summer this week. The American duo of Emma Weyant and Katie Grimes is also formidable.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2016)

World Champs Record: 4:29.33, Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2017)

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champ: Yui Ohashi (JPN) – 4:32.08

(JPN) – 4:32.08 2019 World Champ: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:30.39

MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS

World Record: 3:26.78, USA (2021)

World Champs Record: 3:27.28, USA (2009)

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champ: USA – 3:26.78

2019 World Champ: Great Britain – 3:28.10

WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – PRELIMS